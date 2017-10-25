Inspiring Memoir Follows a Couple’s Journey from Marriage to Ministry Work

Helen Goldie pens her inspirational memoir spanning forty-eight years of her life with her husband in the service of the Lord. Life: God’s Plan—The Wonder of It All tells of their colorful life as a married couple, their mission work in the Baptist Convention, and their steadfast belief in the everlasting love of God.



Born on the opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, two people were brought together to serve God. Immigrating to Canada from Scotland after World War II, Archie met Helen in a church choir. They fell in love, got married, and built a family. Their journey together is not confined to marriage. The couple faced challenges and trials in their quest to fulfill their passion in Christian ministry work, overcoming uncertainties and illnesses. Through it all, their faith never wavered.



Life: God’s Plan—The Wonder of It All proves that relying on faith, hope, and the love of God can see one through the twists and turns of life.



Life: God's Plan—The Wonder of It All

Written by Helen Goldie

About the Author

Born in Canada, Helen Goldie began her writing journey after a visit to Scotland when she was forty years old. She and Dr. Archie Goldie, her husband of more than sixty years, are faithful servants of the Lord. When Archie was appointed as the director of Baptist World Aid, the couple moved to the USA. Both are retired, and they dedicate their time in telling their story of God’s mercy and compassion.

