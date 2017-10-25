CanSurround Adds Another Customer, Teams Up With Unite for HER

CanSurround—a leading provider of psychosocial support through digital technologies for people living with cancer—has joined forces with Unite for HER.



“We’re excited to partner with Unite for HER to enhance the wide range of psychosocial services they provide at no cost to women diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Meg Maley, RN, BSN, chief executive officer, CanSurround. “We share an understanding that the psychosocial distress unleashed by the cancer experience is common, intense, destructive, and sadly until now—oftentimes needless,” said Maley. “By collaborating with Unite for Her, CanSurround strives to end emotional suffering in anyone affected by cancer—patients, family, friends, and co-workers.”



“CanSurround is a wonderful addition to the complementary therapies and resources Unite for HER provides to women diagnosed with breast cancer" said President and Founder Sue Weldon. “As an offering of our Wellness Passport, women can access CanSurround online to help manage emotional stress from the comfort of their own homes during a very vulnerable time in their lives.”



An innovative digital solution solely focused on the self-management of emotional stress, CanSurround is available 24/7 and is easy to use with a mobile phone, tablet or computer. Participants regain their footing by choosing from a wide range of evidence-based tools that promote healing of mind, body and spirit. Among the platform’s distinctive features is a self-inquiry process that teaches participants to work with challenging emotions and to feel better while living with cancer.





About CanSurround



Established in 2013 in Wilmington, DE, CanSurround is the innovator of a digital health platform solely focused on reducing distress and enhancing well-being for people living with cancer. CanSurround partners with cancer centers and other health care providers nationwide to ease emotional suffering in patients and their loved ones. The solution’s distinctive features guide the participant toward resilience, personal growth and healing. CanSurround provides 24-hour access to the right resources, at the right time, in the right form. Founded by two oncology nurses and an expert in digital mobile health, CanSurround was the first Delaware-based company to become incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation (or B-Corp) under the state’s statute.



About Unite for HER

Created in 2009 by breast cancer survivor Sue Weldon, Unite for HER is a breast cancer nonprofit organization whose mission is to bridge the gap between the medical and wellness communities by funding and delivering complementary therapies that support the physical and emotional needs of those with breast cancer during treatment and beyond. We educate our women and the community about the role of healthy lifestyle choices in the prevention of disease and the promotion of wellness.



For more information about Unite for HER, email info@uniteforher.org, or visit our website at www.uniteforher.org.



