Pet Store Puppies Linked to Multi-drug Resistant Campylobacter Outbreak in a Dozen States

Over the past several months, there have been a series of news reports about an outbreak of a multi-drug resistant bacteria infections linked to puppies purchased from a pet store chain. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) and several state agencies are investigating the outbreak.

At least 55 cases of Campylobacter infections in 12 states have already been identified and are believed to be linked to the puppies. Some of the infected people are employees of the pet store company while many others recently purchased or visited a puppy at one of the company’s stores. Over a dozen of the infected people have been hospitalized so far.

Campylobacter is a type of bacteria that causes an infectious disease known as campylobacteriosis. It is one of the most common causes of diarrheal illness in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Most people who become ill with campylobacteriosis get diarrhea, cramping, abdominal pain and fever within two to five days after exposure to the organism. The diarrhea may be bloody and can be accompanied by nausea and vomiting.”

“Most past outbreaks due to Campylobacter infections have been associated with unpasteurized dairy products, contaminated water, poultry and produce,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “However, pets and other animals can also be infected. People can then get infected from contact with the stool of an ill animal.”

