EdgeMicro Brings the Future Closer with First Scalable Model for Micro Data Centers at the Mobile Edge, Everywhere

EdgeMicro is bringing content and computing services closer than ever previously possible to billions of mobile devices like smartphones, medical devices, industrial controls and IoT sensors—pioneering a new era of mobile connectivity that is a turning point for wireless computing. EdgeMicro is unveiling the first and only scalable approach for deploying micro data centers at cell towers, using a breakthrough in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) technology paired with a network-neutral computing environment.

“This is a significant milestone in the evolution of Internet connectivity,” said Josh Snowhorn, GM of Interconnection at CyrusOne and Advisory Board member of EdgeMicro. “What EdgeMicro is doing brings the full power of mobile Internet connectivity to billions of mobile devices at a moment in time when the volume and importance of those devices is exploding. Those devices are the future, and EdgeMicro is making the future possible.”

EdgeMicro’s prefabricated micro data centers will be deployed at ultimately thousands of cell towers globally. By placing data center infrastructure at this extreme edge of the network, EdgeMicro enables mobile devices to have direct, immediate access to the internet without the latency issues that are inherent to the centralized data center model that is predominant today.

“There has been a lot of recent news about companies working on specific aspects of Mobile Edge Computing, but EdgeMicro is the only company with the vision, technology and partnerships providing manufacturing capabilities to truly bring mobile internet as close as possible to end users on a global scale,” said Mike Hagan, Founder and CEO of EdgeMicro. “We have an unbeatable value proposition for the MNOs and content providers, offering speed to market, repeatability, ease of execution and an op-ex model that helps companies avoid spending the significant amount of capital it would cost to go to the edge on their own. Our technology also transforms the end user experience for consumers and corporate users in ways that other solutions aren’t close to approaching. This is a game changer for the industry.”

Data traffic in EdgeMicro’s network-neutral micro data centers is managed by a technological breakthrough trademarked as Tower Traffic Xchange (TTX). TTX is a comprehensive, single-box Local IPAccess (LIPA) solution, which combines all necessary LTE and related network components into a single, super-dense, low-power, co-located appliance that any Mobile Network Operator can utilize within their existing LTE network. EdgeMicro’s TTX does what many experts considered “impossible” by creating an intelligent interface between wireless devices, wireless networks and content—all at the extreme network edge where mobile devices first seek connectivity.

Hagan added: “A key thing to understand is that this is real today. The future is here. We have proven technology. We solve real business issues for each stakeholder. We have the skills and relationships that no one else has. We have a global manufacturing partner in Schneider Electric that enables us to scale at will. We have a major customer signed and more on the way. And we have a rollout plan that starts with 400 sites across the U.S.”

EdgeMicro’s management is comprised of an elite group of technology executives with expertise, business acumen and network of relationships to deliver data center capacity & connectivity at the scale that the mobile economy requires. EdgeMicro’s executive team includes Mike Hagan, Founder & CEO; Greg Pettine, Founder and EVP of Business Development; Anton Kapela, CTO; Loren Zweig, VP of Operations; and Advisory Board members Josh Snowhorn and Jay Adelson.

EdgeMicro is giving a preview of its TTX and micro data center at this week’s Competitive Carriers Association’s (CCA) Annual Convention in Fort Worth, the cellular industry’s most important event. EdgeMicro will be in the running for CCA’s start-up company of the year award and will unveil a prototype of its micro data center. More information about EdgeMicro is also available at www.edgemicro.com.

EdgeMicro is making a significant new era of mobile Internet possible by bringing Web-based content and computing services closer to end users than ever before—a milestone in the evolution of the Internet that allows the future of wireless to become a reality. Built by an elite team with deep wireless technology expertise and exceptional business acumen, EdgeMicro leverages a proven colocation model to make end users’ experience with mobile Internet faster and better. EdgeMicro is the first and only company that has created a model for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) micro data centers at the edge on a large scale, utilizing hundreds and ultimately thousands of micro data centers that are deployed at wireless towers. The model brings together Content Providers, Mobile Networks Operators (MNOs) and Tower Owners in a way that dramatically reduces latency and improves customer experience while also delivering significant financial benefits to all parties. For end users and the billions of wireless devices being deployed for consumer and commercial use, EdgeMicro is laying the foundation for the future of mobile connectivity. For more information, visit www.edgemicro.com.