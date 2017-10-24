Quoting Matilda: An Invitation to Revisit Women’s Rights

Author Susan Savion allows her readers to experience the epitome of compassion, fortitude, and intelligence of Matilda Joslyn Gage in Quoting Matilda. The book details the strongest and most fearless quotes of a woman who dreamt of equality for women.



With its updated version, republished along with more pages, pictures, and history, readers will get to revisit a historical era, the backstory of Matilda that allows readers a deeper look and understanding of a woman who has played a significant role in changing many social evils and has been a shining beacon of hope.



Matilda Joslyn Gage may have been written off from history for being too radical, yet she is becoming known again for her efforts toward women’s equality. She was involved in the women’s suffrage movement from 1852 until her death in 1898 and became a noted speaker and writer on women’s issues, even coauthoring The Woman’s Bible with Elizabeth Cady Stanton.



Regarded as just a footnote and supporting character to Anthony and Stanton, Matilda was steadfast in fighting for the rights of Native Americans, enslaved persons, and anyone else impacted by government control. She was the inspiration behind her son-in-law L. Frank Baum’s fourteen Oz books.



Her relentless drive for freedom and equality is fearless as shown in her prized quotes including her thoughts about women’s rights: “And now, at the close of a hundred years . . . we ask of our rulers, at this hour, no special favors, no special privileges, no special legislation. We ask justice, we ask equality, we ask that all the civil and political rights that belong to citizens of the United States be guaranteed to us and our daughters forever.”









Quoting Matilda: The Words and History of a Forgotten Suffragist

Written by Susan Savion

Paperback | $16.00

Hardcover | $27.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.





About the Author



Born and raised in a farm near Highland, Illinois, Susan Savion has spent most of her career as a teacher. She has taught in rural, small town, suburban, and inner city schools at all levels. She was also a gymnastics judge for ten years. Susan has published poems and has authored four middle-grade teacher resource books, namely, Quotes to Start the Day, Quotes That Bring History to Life, Quotes to Stretch Your Brain, and Quotes to Spark Discussion. She is a member of Women Transcending Boundaries.



To learn more about her book Quoting Matilda, visit www.quotingmatilda.com. You can find Susan’s poetry, paintings, and other books at www.susansavionsstuff.com.