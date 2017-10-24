STMicroelectronics’ STM32 Power Shield: EEMBC™-Approved Power-Monitoring Technology for Energy-Critical Embedded Development

Geneva, October 24, 2017 -- STMicroelectronics’ STM32 Power Shield enables developers to check the power consumption of their embedded designs accurately, using the same hardware chosen by EEMBC™[1] as the new reference platform for the IoTConnect and ULPMark™ (Energy Monitor V2.0) benchmarking frameworks.



Compatible with STM32 Nucleo development boards, the STM32 Power Shield (X-NUCLEO-LPM01A) dynamically monitors the current under various operating conditions. It has a built-in display that allows current to be read directly and eliminates the need to use a multimeter. When used with EEMBC IoTConnect and/or ULPMark, the STM32 Power Shield offers an extended GUI for direct benchmark measurements and energy display. The measurement range, from 100nA to 50mA, is ideal for testing small devices that face stringent power limits, such as Internet-of-Things (IoT) endpoints.



With the companion graphical PC application STM32CubeMonitor-Power (STM32CUBEMON-PWR), the STM32 Power Shield gives detailed insights that would otherwise require an oscilloscope or other expensive test gear. Among the user-friendly features of this multi-OS tool, which can run in various desktop environments, energy profiling gives engineers valuable information to help optimize power consumption.



The STM32 Power Shield X-NUCLEO-LPM01A is available now, priced $70.00, and ships with STM32CUBEMON-PWR included.



For further information, or to place an order, please visit http://www.st.com/stm32powershield

[1] EEMBC: Industry alliance, containing members from all major semiconductor manufacturers, which manages benchmarks for measuring and comparing system performance