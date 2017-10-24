Samsung Electronics Partners with TÜV SÜD to Introduce Collaborative Testing Program for its Automotive LED Components

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced digital component solutions, and TÜV SÜD, a global technical services provider of quality, safety and sustainability solutions, today announced that the companies have developed a new testing program for Samsung’s automotive LED components. A ceremony was held earlier today at the headquarters of TÜV SÜD Korea in Seoul, Korea, to unveil the new testing program.

The agreement between the two companies marks the first time in the industry that an automotive LED component manufacturer has partnered with a globally-recognized testing and certification company to test the quality, performance and reliability of automotive LED components. Automotive LED component manufacturers are generally required to submit in-house testing results to supply their products to OEMs.

With TÜV SÜD’s world-class verification processes, Samsung will be able to offer an exceptionally high degree of validation and technical assurance for its automotive LED customers.

Through the program, Samsung’s automotive LED components will be tested with TÜV SÜD based on AEC-Q102, the international standard for automotive components, as well as additional relevant safety tests adopted by Samsung and TÜV SÜD. When a component passes a jointly administered test, the final report will include a certificate with TÜV SÜD’s double octagon mark*.

“We hold in high esteem Samsung Electronics’ efforts to further test and validate the quality and reliability of their automotive LED products. We hope that this partnership inspires the whole automotive components industry and contributes to a new level of product safety and quality industrywide,” said Stefan Rentsch, president and CEO of TÜV SÜD Korea.

“In taking a major step forward to further demonstrate product excellence, we believe that TÜV SÜD’s validation of the quality, safety and reliability of our automotive LEDs will provide another very important barometer to the superiority of Samsung LEDs,” said Sung-Kwan Lim, vice president of the LED Quality Team at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to redefine the upper echelon of quality in automotive LED components and tirelessly work to offer the highest level of assurance to global automotive component suppliers considering our component solutions.”

In July 2017, Samsung Electronics’ LED testing laboratory was awarded an Acceptance of Client’s Testing certificate by TÜV SÜD in recognition of the quality and reliability of Samsung’s automotive LED component testing processes.

---The double octagon mark is a voluntary certification mark applied to Samsung’s automotive LED modules and packages. The mark shows that the products being manufactured or sold are fulfilling relevant quality and safety requirements.

About TÜV SÜD

TÜV SÜD is a premium quality, safety, and sustainability solutions provider that specialises in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services. Since 1866, the company has remained committed to its founding principle of protecting people, property and the environment from technology-related risks. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, TÜV SÜD is represented in more than 1,000 locations worldwide. TÜV SÜD operates globally with a team of more than 24,000 multi-disciplinary experts recognised as specialists in their respective fields. www.tuv-sud.com

About TÜV SÜD Korea

TÜV SÜD Korea, a member of TÜV SÜD AG, began operations in 1992 and was incorporated in 1994, providing a wide range of technical service solutions for various industries including Electronic and Electrical Devices, Automotive, Rail, Medical Devices, Renewable Energy, Real Estate & Infrastructure and Industrial Manufacturing. Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, TÜV SÜD Korea has since established a solid reputation for partnering customers in their business process, helping them achieve domestic and global market acceptance for their products and systems. More than 300 employees at 5 locations in Korea provide services throughout the entire value chain, focusing on Testing, Certification, Inspection, Auditing, and Training.