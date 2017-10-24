National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week and Ways to Test Your Home

October 22nd through the 28th is National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. The theme for this year, “Lead Free Kids for a Healthy Future" underscores the importance of the many ways individuals, organizations, and state and local governments can work together to reduce childhood exposures to lead.

The annual event is not just recognized in the United States, it is observed across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) is promoting awareness of this important issue with its International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week which takes place on the same days. According to the World Health Organization, “There is no known safe level of lead exposure. Even low levels of lead exposure may cause lifelong health problems. Lead is especially dangerous to children’s developing brains, and causes reduced intelligence quotient (IQ) and attention span, impaired learning ability, and increased risk of behavioral problems. These health impacts also have significant economic costs to countries.”

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD) have developed educational materials to help support awareness of lead poisoning hazards and steps people can take to eliminate these exposure risks. The agencies encourage people to not only get their children tested, but to also have their homes tested. Supporting the efforts of all of these agencies is EMSL Analytical, Inc. EMSL is North America’s leading source of environmental lead testing services and test kits with locations across the United States and Canada.

“If you live in a home that was built before 1978, there is a good chance it has lead-based paint,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Lead paint is still present in millions of homes. When paints begin to deteriorate, as often happens over time and in areas that get a lot of wear and tear, it can pose a serious health concern. This also often occurs during renovation, demolition and remodeling activities. As many people have discovered in the last few years, lead exposure can also come through their tap water. Fortunately, lead testing is a quick and inexpensive way to identify exposure concerns so they can be properly addressed.”

