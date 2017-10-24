ZEISS introduces newest release of LabDCT diffraction contrast tomography platform for analytical 3D materials imaging

ZEISS is extending the boundaries of non-destructive 3D X-ray imaging with the newest release of its diffraction contrast tomography platform, LabDCT. LabDCT provides large volume 3D maps of grains, the fundamental building blocks of metal alloys and other polycrystalline materials. Materials researchers can now combine 3D crystallographic grain imaging with the ZEISS Xradia 520 Versa X-ray microscope (XRM), the industry-leading solution for studying samples at high resolution and contrast in a variety of in situ environments for 3D and 4D analysis.

LabDCT enables the discovery of structure-property relationships in 3D and provides important input for predictive engineering materials design. “Our mission is to advance materials research by providing a correlative multi-scale and multi-dimensional microscopy portfolio,” says Dr. Michael Rauscher, head of marketing for materials science microscopy at ZEISS. “The latest LabDCT release enables large volume sampling and importantly, also faster acquisition of grain statistics, and is complementary to existing orientation mapping tools like 2D/3D EBSD, or electron backscattered diffraction.”

Nik Chawla, Arizona State University professor of materials science and engineering, and the director of the Center for 4D Materials Science (4DMS), says, “3D X-ray provides a new dimension to studying metallic alloys. With our ZEISS Xradia Versa system and LabDCT, we can do cutting edge-experiments in-house. The 24/7 access reduces the long wait times between synchrotron trips, while allowing us to perform long-term uninterrupted studies on corrosion and crack growth.”

The unique ZEISS Xradia Versa architecture and synchrotron-caliber optics make it the only lab-system able to deliver diffraction contrast tomography. LabDCT builds on the resolution, contrast, sample flexibility, large working distance, and versatility inherent in the X-ray microscope platform. LabDCT includes GrainMapper3D analysis software developed by Xnovo Technology ApS. It is seamlessly integrated into the ZEISS Xradia Versa Scout-and-Scan control system software, an efficient workflow environment that allows users to easily scout a region of interest, then zoom at higher magnification/resolution with the exclusive dual magnification microscope objectives that enable “resolution at a distance” (RaaD). The LabDCT module is an available option for the ZEISS Xradia 520 Versa 3D X-ray microscope for existing users with easy upgradability.

