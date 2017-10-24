Broadsoft Helps Cisco to Extend Its Portfolio for Service Providers in The "Powered by BroadSoft" Partner Program

BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSFT) a global market leader in cloud business software for unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and provider of collaboration and contact center as a service (CCaaS), announced that Cisco Systems is releasing several offers focused on service providers that are part of its “Powered by BroadSoft” partner program.

Service providers have the opportunity to accelerate businesses’ transition to cloud by delivering comprehensive solutions for collaboration needs. With a broad portfolio including market leading IP Phones, routers and network switches, Cisco is in position to supply the required premises-based equipment in a cost effective way. By focusing on “Powered by BroadSoft” partners – a program that gives the more than 600 channel partners using BroadSoft solutions access to BroadSoft tools and content to attract, influence, convert and serve buyers – Cisco demonstrates its commitment to accelerating the industry’s business communication capabilities.

Significantly extending the SPA IP Phone Series heritage, Cisco and BroadSoft are now announcing:

New Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) bundles for small and medium-size customers – kits including a router, a switch, an analog terminal adapter (ATA) and IP Phones to enable quick adoption of cloud offers.

Interoperability between Cisco IP Phones and BroadCloud, building upon the existing successful completion of interoperability testing with BroadWorks.

New Cisco 6800 IP Phone Series, providing a cost-effective option to complement Cisco’s enterprise-class 7800 and 8800 IP Phone Series.

New phone software that enables the Cisco 8845 and 8865 Video IP Phones, and the 7832 IP Conference Phone to work with BroadSoft.

Commercial options ranging from Cisco Capital financial packages to minimize large capital expenditures and competitive trade-in programs for lower customer cost.

“We are committed to our joint customers, and developed new ways to help businesses leverage world-class, worry-free collaboration solutions,” said Fernando Mousinho, Director, User Experience and Product Management, Cisco. “BroadSoft and Cisco together can solve customer problems across all types of industries and company sizes.”

“Every business has its own unique set of challenges associated with size, industry, and other market variables, and thus need technology bundles tailored to those needs,” said Taher Behbehani, chief digital and marketing officer, BroadSoft. “By addressing specific vertical challenges for each bundle, BroadSoft and Cisco have ensured that the end user gets the highest value out of what they’re paying for, which is a distinguishing feature we’re extremely proud of.”

BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We are a market leader for cloud unified communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world’s top 30 service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.