SES Networks Works with Project Loon to Restore Connectivity in Puerto Rico

SES Networks’ high throughput and fibre-like satellite connectivity service, the stratospheric balloons operated by X, Alphabet’s self-described “moonshot factory”, and local telecommunications expertise are playing a key role in restoring 4G/LTE connectivity in disaster-affected Puerto Rico, SES announced.

The connectivity is powered by Project Loon’s targeted cell coverage and SES Networks’ O3b FastConnect, a rapidly deployable satellite terminal delivering fibre-like performance. Together with local technology partners, SES Networks and X are providing reliable high-performance connectivity to Puerto Ricans whose lives have been devastated by the hurricane Maria and who have limited means of communication.

“Our thoughts are with those whose lives have been impacted by this devastating hurricane" said Steve Collar, CEO of SES Networks. “Access to connectivity is crucial in getting those affected the information and help they need after a natural disaster. We are really pleased to be working with X and their other partners to deploy high-performance connectivity to Puerto Rico and to play a part in the island’s restoration efforts.”

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES’s portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com