Unizin Exclusively Partners with Cengage to Offer Expert Design Services to Universities

Unizin, Ltd., has selected Cengage, an education and technology company, to be the exclusive services partner for expert course design, production services, and curriculum analysis to improve student retention and learner success of Unizin’s 25 member universities.

“Learner success is the end goal in everything we do,” said Robin Littleworth, Chief Operating Officer at Unizin. “The services offered by Cengage are an opportunity for our Members to further inform course design and development efforts aimed at improving the learner experience and student achievement.”

Under this expanded agreement, Unizin members have the option to access Cengage’s full-suite of services, specifically curriculum solutions, instructional design, subject matter experts, and software and product designers. The Learning Solutions team provides a holistic analysis of the learner experience and can measure, review, and tailor content, technology and design services as needed for student and program success.

“Cengage is focused on providing better value in higher education. Our expanded agreement with Unizin gives member institutions access to services that improve the learning experience at a more affordable price, delivering value and ultimately promoting confident and successful learners,” said Todd Markson, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operations, Cengage.

The agreement builds upon the two organizations’ existing partnership to offer more affordable course offerings to the 900,000 students in the Unizin consortium. Through this Inclusive Access model, students get immediate access to their materials on the first day of class at a significant savings. To date, Cengage has partnered with more than 275 institutions to offer Inclusive Access models, including Unizin member Indiana University. In the 2016-2017 academic year, nearly 20,000 Indiana University students benefited from the Inclusive Access agreement with Cengage, resulting in more than $1.3 million in savings.

To learn more about how the Unizin consortium is working together to enhance learning experiences through technology, including more information about course material delivery strategy and solutions, visit Unizin.org.

For more information about the Cengage Inclusive Access model, please visit http://www.cengage.com/inclusiveaccess or visit the Cengage booth at EDUCAUSE 2017.

About Unizin

Unizin, Ltd. is a 501©(3) nonprofit consortium of 25 leading universities dedicated to promoting affordability, access, and learner success in digital education. Unizin’s interoperable technology ecosystem supports the diverse teaching and learning environments across its institutions. Unizin solutions promote technology standards, enable integrations, eliminate the learner analytics black box, ensure accessibility of content and data, preserve and promote faculty choice, and support institutional collaboration. Unizin is owned and operated by its member institutions through a Board of Directors. Unizin is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more on Unizin, visit www.unizin.org.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Cengage creates learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. The company is headquartered in Boston with an office hub in San Francisco. Employees reside in nearly 40 countries with sales in more than 125 countries around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.