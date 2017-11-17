Judith Esther Becker Highlights God’s Glory and Love in Book 3 of The Armageddon Trilogy

The third book of “The Armageddon Trilogy” written by Judith Esther Becker is “The End…And a New Beginning”. It chronicles the rest of the events that shook the world and laid down the details of what is left. The writings in this book include how God’s might stroked the earth to save Jerusalem and let those invaders cease and disperse. The world felt and witnessed every forces of His wrath.



The book also tells about the gods, Ashtor and Adoni, who were introduced by the Antichrist for people to believe. The continuous deception and lies brought to the people further aggravated God’s outpourings and actions against sins. This account also significantly highlights that the Moshiach is powerful enough to do what He promises.



“The End…And a New Beginning” brings the readers to a reflection of the coming days as well as realizations of the time when Jesus will set foot on earth with glory and faith. The narration in this book goes beyond telling and sharing the stories. It conveys the message of God’s unfailing love. This a good Christian read.

The End…And a New Beginning

Written by Judith Esther Becker

Published by Tate Publishing Bookstore

Published date 2012

Paperback price $22.99



About the Author

Judith Esther Becker, known as “Judy” to her friends, was born in 1932 and was raised in Methodist preacher’s parsonage, but did not meet the Lord until she was 25, married and had three boys. She grew up all over West Virginia. She became interested in the Bible only after discovering that Jesus was coming back. She had never heard that. Being fascinated, she immediately plunged into a study of the second coming. Somewhere in this study she met the Lord personally. She graduated from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio in 1953 with a BS degree in Geology. She was able to use her degree to understand the great physical judgments in the prophets and Revelation. She wrote an exposition on Revelation (published 2004) and then decided to present the truth of it in fiction form to help others understand the awesome days that are surely coming.