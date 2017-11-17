Bible Enthusiast, Judith Becker, Writes A Serious Topic About Global Warming

Global warming is one of the most infamous problems the world is facing right now. This book will show the readers the worsening situation that the world is dealing with and why it is considered to be a real threat to mankind.

Although it may not be within man’s power to stop this threat, this could just be the beginning of the end of this Age. According to Becker, the Bible clearly predicts that Jesus’ preliminary signs of the ‘end’ are, and have been, in progress for the last one hundred years. By using the Bible’s own words, the author warns the world of what is coming.

The book “After Global Warming, What? Overlooked Bible Prophecies Happening Now?” will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair which will take place this November 25, 2017. Grab a copy now!



After Global Warming, What? Overlooked Bible Prophecies Happening Now?

Written by: Judith E. Becker

Published by: Landmark Press GA Publishing

Published Date: October 1, 2015

Paperback price: $7.29



About the Author

The author, J.E. Becker, coming from a B.S. degree in Geology from Marietta College, has studied prophetic scripture for over 40 years, majoring on the natural catastrophes mentioned throughout the Bible. Although teaching all ages and writing several books the author considers Rightly Dividing the Book of Revelation to be the culmination of a life’s work.

She is married for 46 years to Harvey Becker. Their company, The Bread Becker’s sell whole grains and equipment to Co-Ops from Maryland to Miami. Born in Illinois when her father was in seminary, she moved back to her parent’s native West Virginia and grew up all over the state.

Born again as a Christian when she found out about the Second Coming of Jesus in 1958 and has been studying Bible prophecy ever since. She has taught Bible to every age group and written six books - one on Revelation, a trilogy fiction based on the Revelation, a book on Christian Living on the Sermon on the Mount and now this present book to warn the world of what is coming.

