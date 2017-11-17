Judith Becker Pens Some Shocking Revelations from The Bible

Although people fear the terrifying effects of modern artilleries such as the infamous nuclear weapons of some countries, the Bible prophecy, however, tells that it will take a nuclear war before all the people in this world will unite for peace and safety. “Rightly Dividing the Book of Revelation” is a book by Judith Becker which is intended for the readers to realize that the destruction made by men in this taken-for-granted planet cannot be compared to the awesome judgments which will be delivered by an abused and wrathful Holy God. This means that the horrific nuclear destruction that man can cause upon the Earth pales before the wrath that only God is capable of doing.

This book interprets and explains literally the physical judgment while highlighting its many divisions. Becker claims that the political and historical aspects cannot be viewed in their proper perspectives without its colorful, physical background. It strongly warns of the great natural catastrophes that will mark Judgment Day. This amazingly written close study is highly accessible to readers of all backgrounds.

The book “Rightly Dividing the Book of Revelation” will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair which will take place this November 25, 2017. Grab a copy now!



Rightly Dividing the Book of Revelation

Written by: Judith E. Becker

Published by: WinePress Publishing

Published Date: February 11, 2004

Paperback price: $15.26



About the author

The author, J.E. Becker, coming from a B.S. degree in Geology from Marietta College, has studied prophetic scripture for over 40 years, majoring on the natural catastrophes mentioned throughout the Bible. Although teaching all ages and writing several books the author considers “Rightly Dividing the Book of Revelation” to be the culmination of a life’s work. She is married for 46 years to Harvey Becker.

Born in Illinois when her father was in seminary, she moved back to her parent’s native West Virginia and grew up all over the state. Born again as a Christian when she found out about the Second Coming of Jesus in 1958 and has been studying Bible prophecy ever since. She has taught Bible to every age group and written six books - one on Revelation, a trilogy fiction based on the Revelation, a book on Christian Living on the Sermon on the Mount and now this present book to warn the world of what is coming.