Astronomy enthusiast Jerrold Thacker tackles creation of the universe sans Big Bang Theory

Jerrold Thacker’s book The Path Less Traveled explores a different perspective of how the universe came to be. Thacker proposes an entirely different view of the creation of the universe and concentrates on Einstein’s predictions.

The author dismisses the current Big Bang Theory and calls it “preposterous”. Based on Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity, Thacker believes in the “Tired Light” Effect, which shows that gravitational fields in outer space slow light, causing a color shift in light produced by distant objects. The author may be labeled as an amateur in the field of astronomy but his refreshing take and hypothesis on what the professional astronomers have established, and what the general public believes, is truly remarkable as he points out facts from Einstein’s theories.

The Path Less Traveled is indeed a wonderful book that reveals a new set of ideas with regard to the universe without the Big Bang. Open-minded and inquisitive readers will definitely find the book a must-read.

The Path Less Traveled

Written by Jerrold Thacker

Published by Dog Ear Publishing

Published date August 2015

Paperback price $15.95

About the author

Jerrold Thacker has been passionate about astronomy for more than 65 years. He presents his independent research findings at www.DeceptiveUniverse.com, many of which differ from conventional thinking by professional astronomers. Thacker, who has master’s degree studies in mathematics and statistics at the University of Minnesota, has written two books on the subject, The Deceptive Universe and Reinventing the Universe, as well as a book about sailing, Bumbling through Paradise.

Thacker has worked as a systems analyst for weapons systems and new products for the U.S. Postal Service, as a principal engineer on three command and control systems for the U.S. military, as a software QA consultant for tech companies, and as a software developer. He and his wife live in Dallas, Texas near his four children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.