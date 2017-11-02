Author Donald A. Walbrecht pens a historical novel with a taste of war and romance

Chatti Ivo is a handsome young Germanic horseman who served as a Roman auxiliary cavalryman during Emperor Claudius’ invasion of the island of Britannia in the early first century. When Ivo’s childhood friend was murdered by a corrupt Roman group, he vowed to exact revenge on the group and pursued them across much of Western Europe. He was favored by tribal leaders and Roman aristocrats, including the Emperor. In his 29 years of existence, Ivo saw much of the good and bad side of the spectacular young Roman Empire and found love with the beautiful daughter of Mainz’s Roman legionary commander – Aurelia – whom he saved from the Rhine during his tribe’s retaliatory raid against the imperious tribune.

This well-written novel by Colonel Don Walbrecht is highly recommended for those readers who like historical fictional stories with a taste of romance and war.

Ad Britania

Written by: Donald A. Walbrecht

Published by: Trafford Publishing

Published Date: August 9, 2016

Paperback price: $12.33



About the author

The author, Colonel Don Walbrecht (the 11th Mach-3 SR-71 pilot) served 30 years as an Air Force officer, participating in advanced aircraft development, leading Pentagon programming and budgeting matters, and holding transpacific and transatlantic staff and command positions. In five years of U.K.-based service, he was the Chief U.S. Military Negotiator with the U.K. Ministry of Defence, and finally, Vice-Commander of the 26,000-person U.S. Third Air Force during the early 1980s. He earned three graduate degrees: a Master of Science from the George Washington University, a Masters of Literature from the Cambridge University, and Ph.D. from the University of East Anglia. He authored five Hessian John historical westerns, a scientific-fiction romaunt, On Silent Wings, and a doctoral dissertation, the History of U.S.-U.K. Airpower Cooperation.