Radisson Blu To Embrace The Heart Of Venice’s Tourist District

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group is pleased to announce it has signed a long-term management agreement of a canal-side hotel in the inner part of Venice’s San Marco district, just steps from renowned Saint Mark’s Square. The Radisson Blu Hotel, Venice San Marco is expected to open by the end of 2019.

“This signing marks our entry to one of Europe’s most renowned destinations,” says Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. “One of our priorities is to rejuvenate growth in our mature markets, especially in Western Europe, and Venice is an ideal beginning of our new growth journey.’’

In the heart of the city’s tourist area, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Venice San Marco is within easy reach of the high-end shopping district. Many of the 50 rooms and suites rooms will offer spectacular views of the canal. Hotel services will include a light restaurant with an outdoor terrace overlooking a canal, a lounge bar and a fitness room.

Nominated as the European Capital of Culture in 2019, Venice is home to the Venice Biennale, one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world; it draws more than 500,000 visitors to its bi-annual International Art Exhibition. Venice is also home to La Fenice theater and one of the oldest film festivals and carnivals.

“Radisson Blu remains the largest upper upscale brand in Europe, offering our guests memorable and unique experiences, and our owners a compelling value proposition for their investments. The Radisson Blu Venice is a most welcome addition to our portfolio,’’ ends Younes.

About The Rezidor Hotel Group

The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world, and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of 480 hotels, with over 106,000 rooms in operation or under development in 80+ countries.

Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu® and Park Inn® by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club CarlsonSM loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014, and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the new brands Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury). In 2016, Rezidor acquired 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program, and was named one the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.

In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co. Ltd., a division of HNA Group Co. Ltd. – a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance and online services among other sectors – became the majority shareholder in December 2016.

The Rezidor Hotel Group and its brands employ 43,700 people in EMEA, and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.