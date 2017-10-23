Whole Foods Market and Vedge Create Vegan Holiday Meal Available to Order Online

World Vegan Day is on Nov. 1, so Whole Foods Market and Vedge restaurant are launching a partnership to celebrate. The cult-favorite vegan chefs from Philadelphia created all-new recipes for the holidays that will be available to order online at Whole Foods Market. The dishes will also be served on Whole Foods Market hot bars across the nation on Nov. 1, and online orders placed Nov. 1-6 with the promo code VEGAN will be $5 off.

The meal includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil-mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots and chocolate toffee mini cake. Customers can visit shop.wfm.com to place orders for the holidays.

Vedge is a Philadelphia-based “vegetable restaurant” created by husband and wife chef duo Richard Landau and Kate Jacoby. The menus at Vedge feature locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and absolutely no animal products are used in the Vedge kitchen.