An Unprecedented Tale of Stalking

Author, Cole Phoenix, reveals in his first book a unique account of workplace bullying that escalates into something much worse. Phoenix begins “Wolves for Hire” at a point in his life when everything is progressing nicely until he is approached by a former coworker who attempts to extort money from him on orders from other parties. Being certain that he has no dark secrets that can be used against him, he doesn’t give the former coworkers threat much thought. Within months, he notices a persistent series of strange coincidences, odd occurrences, and hostile treatment at work and other places.

The writer recounts the unsettling realization of having become the target of something he would later learn is called “patterns of unwanted attention.” He, also details how he documented these patterns and gathered evidence, some of which is described at ColePhoenixauthor.com. The author assures the readers that he has sufficient evidence to support all claims made in the book. The book then reveals how the author resorted to alcohol and substance abuse as the pain and disappointment of realizing that he had been betrayed by people close to him settles in. Phoenix reasons that valuable information had been withheld by some of those close people, which could have helped resolve the situation. He describes how he was blacklisted from employment, and subsequently being harassed and ostracized when he did find work. He then chronicles periods when these taxing conditions all but vanish overnight, with everything seeming normal again for extended periods of time.

Without question, “Wolves for Hire” is a unique, gritty memoir that examines the sometimes-blurred lines between bullying, harassment, and stalking. It touches on timeless topics such as abuse of power, deception and betrayal. It also reminds readers of the injury that can be inflicted by those who are the closest. Phoenix invites readers to consider the contents of the book, reminding them of the assertion of evidence existing, and decide for themselves how unique this tale is.