Author Michael Vinsick Shares Deeper Connection and Importance to Psalm 23

The Bible is a treasure trove of many inspiring and empowering passages. Perhaps one of the best-known chapters in the Bible is Psalm 23. For Vinsick, there is so much more that Christian readers can draw from this chapter besides inspiration. Thus, he shares with the wider community of readers his obtained blessings and enlightenment in a book titled “The Blessings of the 23rd Psalm” (Xulon Press, 2012).

Widely believed to be the psalm of David, Psalm 23 contains one of the most assuring, inspiring and powerful words in the Bible. But the psalm holds more than assurance and inspiration for its readers. “The Blessings of the 23rd Psalm,” tells the readers that if the promises of this psalm are truly taken to heart, there is so much that God will open up for the faithful readers.

Written with Vinsick’s in-depth knowledge of the Bible verses and the blessings he received from Psalm 23, “The Blessings of the 23rd Psalm” will move the readers to reflect more deeply and meditate on the verses that tell of God’s promises and love. With faith in the powerful verses of God’s love in this psalm, readers will find out how it is to be blessed and lack nothing with God.

Do not miss out in buying this powerful and faith-enhancing book at the 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair this coming November 25. Other books of interest will also be on the shelves during the event. Mark those calendars and set course for Guadalajara!



The Blessings of the 23rd Psalm

Written by Michael Vinsick

Published by Xulon Press

Published date: March 30, 2012

Paperback price: $14.99



About the Author

Michael Vinsick is the Founder and Pastor of Messenger’s Voice Ministries, a church divinely ordained to serve the community of Gibsonton, Florida. Michael has functioned as a pastor, teacher, prophet, and outreach director and is currently attending Trinity College of Florida focused on a Bachelor of Arts in Missions. Michael is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force. Michael and his wife, Donna, reside in Riverview, Florida and are the parents of one daughter, Lindsay.

