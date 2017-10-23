Memoir Casts Light on Suicide

There is never a season to quit, the growing suicide rates in our nation is disheartening and we can make a difference.

Psychiatrist Maria Jasinskas never realized her own husband, a Marine, State Trooper and Military Police, would actively choose to take his own life.

About three weeks before her husband’s death, while driving by a police station, they saw a police cruiser with a black canvas covering its front windshield. It was done to honor a police officer who had just died. Gregory turned to his wife, Dr. Jasinskas and said: “Sweetie, you never, ever, ever, ever have to worry about me doing that to you…” Then the unexpected happened: following an allegation that threatened his integrity, he chose a permanent decision for a temporary problem.

Dr. Jasinskas recounts the struggles she went through after Gregory’s suicide and the circumstances of his unfortunate death in her memoir “The Widow’s Might: A Legacy of Love and Hope Rising.” While the book is a deeply personal story of the strength, courage, hope, and faith of the wife of a first responder, “The Widow’s Might” tackles the topic of suicide that unfortunately runs the risk of affecting every member of our society in one way or another.

As a psychiatrist, Dr. Jasinskas, trained to identify potential warning signs of suicide, she joined the military in an effort to help with the epidemic. Two months after her commission, Gregory, a war decorated veteran of 23 years, took his own life. It was a living nightmare for the author who had supported her husband through multiple year-long deployments to the Middle East. In countless near death experiences innate to his profession both in the military and as law enforcement officer, Staff Sergeant Gregory Jasinskas’ choice to take his own life, left his comrades, community and loved ones in shock.

She decided to write the book to help raise awareness of the alarmingly high suicide rate specifically among our nation’s soldiers and first responders. While visiting the grave site on Memorial Day, one of the soldiers who had attended the funeral for Gregory told Mrs. Jasinskas that her late husband was the ninth suicide from their unit in 2013 alone, and that he was planning to be the tenth but something he heard in her eulogy helped him change his mind.

Having realized that suicide indiscriminately ends lives and negatively affects those left behind, Dr. Jasinskas embarks on a greater mission to inspire hope and empower people to choose life. She encourages those who are contemplating suicide to “never worry alone, always ask for help and to STAY IN THE FIGHT!” She also calls on her readers to focus on the positive, appreciate life’s journey and each other especially those who put their lives on the line to serve and protect our freedom.

The Widow’s Might: A Legacy of Love and Hope Rising

Written by Maria Jasinskas, M.D.

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: April 6, 2016

Paperback price: $11.95

About the Author

Maria Jasinskas, M.D. earned her Medical Degree at Boston University School of Medicine. She completed Residency training in Psychiatry at Boston University Medical Center (BUMC) and went on to complete a Child Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship at Tufts New England Medical Center and a Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship at BUMC. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. And, on direction commission by the President, was appointed an officer in the Army of the United States.