Global Money Transfer Summit attracts over 150 influencers in the remittance market

The Global Money Transfer Summit, the most recognised conference in the remittance industry, attracted over 150 influencers to discuss and share their views on the future of remittance - technological advances and how they will change the industry.

Key highlights included:

The Rt Honourable Lord Bates, Minister of State for International Development, addressed the delegates on DFID’s priorities for global remittances, focusing on the role technology will play in cutting costs and scaling UK to Africa remittances.

The impact on PSD2 was also addressed by a panel of experts including influencers from Moneytrans, FCA, De Nederlandsche Bank N.V and Bank of Lithuania.

David Yates, President, Global Real Time Payments, Mastercard, Chairman, Vocalink opened the conference on day 2 with an overview of the changing payments landscape.

Other topics addressed included Blockchain Money Transfer, Innovation, the trends in the cross border payment industry, B2B cross border payments and Mobile Money Transfer.

Veronica Studsgaard, Founder and CEO of the International Association of Money Transfer Networks (IAMTN) comments “We were delighted to have so many global leaders speaking at the conference in London and to have over 150 delegates attend. The money transfer industry is going through a period of rapid change, both in regulatory and technological transitions, so the conference was able to offer both strategic and practical advice to all those involved in remittance”

