Voice Assistants Go to Work as Boomerang Launches First Work-focused AI Assistant That Analyzes and Simplifies Your Day

Let’s face it, email will never die and so called ‘email killers’ have only made the problem worse, creating more messages and notifications to look at. That’s why today, Boomerang is unveiling the first work-focused AI assistant. Specifically designed to regain lost hours, simplify tasks and improve effectiveness, it’s launching as an app first available on iOS while desktop and Amazon Alexa integrations are being developed for 2018.

Boomerang is a fully featured email app combined with a smart assistant that helps plan your day so you can avoid falling into unproductive time-sucks. For instance, say “Hey Boomerang, Brief Me” on your train ride to work in the morning so you’re ready for your day as soon as you hit your desk. Say “Hey Boomerang, Brief Me” after getting out of a long meeting so you don’t have to dig through your inbox to know what’s important for you to handle right away. Getting off a long flight? Brief Me is the perfect way to catch up.

Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_dbG6wrN8k

Here’s how it works:

Important and relevant messages that need your attention are found by applying a natural language processing engine to message text and analyzing other email metadata

Machine learning algorithms trained by millions of messages understand how long it takes to respond to a given message, evaluating factors like length, complexity, queries embedded and more

Boomerang surfaces the relevant portions of each email, tells you how long it will take to respond to, and finds open time for you to handle it; “You have 17 emails that are important and need a response which should take about 45 minutes…”

“Smart assistants to date have been generalists, usually best at simple things like playing a song or setting a timer,” said Alex Moore, CEO and co-founder of Boomerang. “By focusing exclusively on improving workday efficiency, we’ve created a feature set that goes beyond this catch-all approach and hopefully helps people leave work at work.”

Boomerang is the first standalone product from the company with the same name, maker of the pioneering productivity Gmail and Microsoft Outlook plugin, Boomerang, used by over 500,000 businesses.

Along with Brief Me, the AI assistant lets you:

Retrieve files and facts lost in your inbox. Boomerang’s IQ Search makes it easy to find documents sent to you as well as other information from your inbox; for instance, simply say “Find Sarah’s phone number” or “Find the PDF that Don sent” to have that exact information sourced

Manage your schedule. Just say “Reschedule my meeting with Jamie” and Boomerang will take it from there. It’s instant, voice-activated, and it’s 100% powered by AI, not by people reading your emails. Boomerang can move, create, and cancel meetings; it can let people know you’re running late, and even clear your schedule for the day

Take all your favorite Boomerang features on the go. Boomerang’s smart assistant has all the features people know and love from the company’s previous products, including Inbox Pause, Respondable (AI to help you write more effective email), response tracking, and send later

Manage email verbally. Boomerang’s assistant is built for work, so just tell it what you want done, like “Delete all the marketing email I received yesterday,” “Show me emails I need to reply to,” or “Summarize this conversation for me.”

To download Boomerang, please follow this link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/boomerang-mail-app/id1236906322?ls=1&mt=8

About Boomerang

Boomerang is a market-leading productivity software company and the creator of the first work-focused AI assistant mobile app. Its namesake product, pioneering email plugin Boomerang, empowers users to write better emails and be more productive throughout their day.

Cofounded by Alex Moore, Mike Chin and Aye Moah in 2010, it is backed by notable investors including Manu Kumar (K9 Ventures), David Cohen (TechStars) and 500 Startups.

The company is based in Mountain View, CA. For more information, please visit Boomerangapp.com

