Science Fiction Novel by Cynthia Revels Imparts Lesson About Sisterhood

The book “Immersion” by Cynthia Revels tells a story of a teenage girl named Ayizan who hides a tremendous secret. She appears to live like normal teens do, but she’s actually not — she’s extraterrestrial. In their home planet lives her older sister, Mercedes, whom she has never met. Without Ayizan’s knowledge, Mercedes has been watching over her for a more than a year using her tarot cards. When the safety of other extraterrestrial inhabitants of Earth is compromised due to Ayizan’s impetuous behavior, her older sister intervenes. Due to what happened, Mercedes plots to prevent the completion of Ayizan’s immersion. The sisters struggle to find common ground and understand each other. Their relationship soon changes over time as they learn to work together for the good of the galaxy and maintain intergalactic balance.

This book is an interesting catch with its extraterrestrial characters. The story is unique and is written to make readers realize the importance of building a good relationship between siblings especially in sisters. The plot is beautifully crafted to make readers wonder what comes next after a chapter concludes, preventing them from putting the book down until it’s finished. Definitely, a must-read!

“Immersion” will be presented as one of the titles at the 2017 Guadalajara Intl. Book Fair this coming November 25, 2017. Grab a copy now!



Immersion

Written by Cynthia Revels

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date September 14, 2016

Paperback price $15.99



About the Author

The author Cynthia Revels is a member of the Lighthouse Writers Workshop in her native land, Denver Colorado. She moved to Detroit, Michigan and then became a member of the Black Science Fiction Society. She has spent much of her career as a technical consultant for major telecommunications providers. She has recently changed careers. For the past seven years, she has been teaching instructional technology to grades kindergarten through twelve.