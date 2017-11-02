Dr. Cy Vaughn Pens An Epic World War II Novel

Lucas Brunn is determined to defend his homeland against the Nazis who aryanized the Vienna Medical School, removing everyone without a German birth certificate. He finally gets a mission from the Resistance which was not what he was expecting – to disguise as a priest and steal into a Nazi-controlled salt mine at Altaussee which Hitler gave the code name ‘Depot Dora.’

Upon arriving there, Lucas saw a small crate and was shocked of its content – the Mona Lisa masterpiece. Lucas tried his best to hide the masterpiece. He was able to stab a Wehrmarcht guard in the process but his mission is still far from over since there are a lot of paintings to recover and more personal battles to fight. When the Nazi discovered Lucas’ identity, they killed his father and arrested Erika, her fiancée.

“Depot Dora” is a great, epic, well-written story by Dr. Cy Vaughn that will truly inspire the readers to think about how far one can go to protect one’s country and love.

Depot Dora

Written by: Cy Vaughn

Published by: WheatMark Publishing

Published Date: July 5, 2016

Paperback price: $13.95



About the author

The author, Dr. Cy Vaughn, was born in Longview, Texas, and grew up in Lake Charles, Louisiana. After graduating from Louisiana State University School of Medicine, he trained in surgery in U.S. Public Health Service Hospitals in New York, New Orleans, Phoenix, and at the University of Utah. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery, the American Board of Thoracic and Cardiac Surgery, and is a member of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery and the European Association for Thoracic and Cardiac Surgery, among others.

During Dr. Vaughn’s thirty-one years of practice in Phoenix, he performed numerous Arizona Surgical Firsts: Coronary Artery Bypass; Implantation of an Artificial Heart (The Phoenix Heart) to treat heart transplant rejection; and others. He has lectured in Phoenix, Vienna, Amsterdam, Tokyo, London, Berlin; Zurich; and New York.

His writing career began with the publication of numerous cardiac and thoracic surgery articles. His first novel, “The Phoenix Heart,” is a fictional adaptation of his artificial heart implant to treat transplant rejection, a world first. He recently signed a publishing contract with Wheatmark Publishing for “Depot Dora,” based on Operation Ebensburg, a WWII Mission, the heroic story of an Austrian Patriot who saved the world’s largest cache of Nazi confiscated art from “Depot Dora,” Hitler’s codename for the Austrian salt mine.