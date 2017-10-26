Fertility Secrets, An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (10/27/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dr. Aumatma Shah’s new book, Fertility Secrets: What Your Doctor Didn’t Tell You About Baby-Making : Heal Your Body, Mind, and Spirit, Own Your Fertility, and Prepare for the Family of Your Dreams It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on October 27th.

Why are more and more couples struggling to get pregnant? The idea that women and men are simply waiting till later in life to start trying may be a scape-goat explanation. The emerging idea is that there are many factors creating the fertility struggle. The toxins in our environment, the overabundance of processed foods, and the stressors of day to day life take their toll on our bodies. Since the reproductive system is non-essential to our personal survival, it is an easy system for our bodies to put on the back-burner while it tries to survive in our challenging world.

In Fertility Secrets: What your Doctor didn’t tell you about Baby-Making, Dr. Aumatma provides a pioneering plan for optimal fertility. In her 10 years of practice, she has created an integrative and holistic approach for getting to the root of the inability to conceive and how to resolve it in a holistic way, helping to create more balance and fertility in the body.

Fertility Secrets by Dr. Aumatma Shah has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here's what some people are saying:

“This book is priceless and precious! Dr. Aumatma Shah presents so much important and helpful information with total heart and wisdom--I would recommend this book to any woman or couple longing to learn more about fertility and their bodies.” – Tulsi Capers

“This book covers everything you need to know…from the science of how our bodies work to the emotions that go into starting a family! I always pay attention to the “tone” of books like these- many of the old classics are paternalistic and almost talk down to the reader. That is so not the case here- Dr. Shah is educational and empowering. I particularly loved the discussion of how to be an well-informed patient. Dr. Shah talks about how some tests aren’t usually included and can give you different results than what you’re after. Wonderful resource for anyone who is trying to or would like to start a family in the future!” – Lily Tad

About the Author:

Dr. Aumatma is a Naturopathic Doctor, with an Master’s in Nutrition, who has been practicing medicine for 10 years. She has treated over 500 patients throughout her medical career with a variety of conditions and is a specialist in Fertility & Women’s Health. She has spoken on many stages local and international – on the topics of fertility, optimal health, and empowering women through intimate knowledge of their bodies. Dr. Aumatma has been awarded the Best Alternative Medicine Practitioner award; consults with clients locally in the Bay Area and works virtually with clients all over.

