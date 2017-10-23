Best Selling Book, Fertility Secrets, Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 10/27/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dr. Aumatma Shah’s new book, Fertility Secrets: What Your Doctor Didn’t Tell You About Baby-Making : Heal Your Body, Mind, and Spirit, Own Your Fertility, and Prepare for the Family of Your Dreams It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on October 23rd.

Why are more and more couples struggling to get pregnant? The idea that women and men are simply waiting till later in life to start trying may be a scape-goat explanation. The emerging idea is that there are many factors creating the fertility struggle. The toxins in our environment, the overabundance of processed foods, and the stressors of day to day life take their toll on our bodies. Since the reproductive system is non-essential to our personal survival, it is an easy system for our bodies to put on the back-burner while it tries to survive in our challenging world.

In Fertility Secrets: What your Doctor didn’t tell you about Baby-Making, Dr. Aumatma provides a pioneering plan for optimal fertility. In her 10 years of practice, she has created an integrative and holistic approach for getting to the root of the inability to conceive and how to resolve it in a holistic way, helping to create more balance and fertility in the body.

Fertility Secrets by Dr. Aumatma Shah will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (10/23/2017 – 10/27/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075VC9BN2. Fertility Secrets has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This book is a must read for anyone who has been trying to conceive or is planning a pregnancy (male or female!) Dr. Aumatma combines her years of wisdom and clinical expertise to help uncover energetic reasons why you (or your partner) may not be getting pregnant. This book encompasses a physical, mental, emotional and spiritual approach on the path from fertility to conceiving. I particularly love the explanation of masculine and feminine energies at work and in the household. Definitely suggest reading!” – Terry Sween

“This short book is a great introduction to Dr. Aumatma’s approach, her wisdom and expertise in supporting couples in finding fertility. Packed full of research and detailed information about a holistic approach to fertility, it’s written in an inspiring way. Truly holistic, Aumatma touches on the many aspects that are all a part of fertility. Reading the book helped me feel a sense of possibility. Now I want to read volume two!” – Rebekah Rico

About the Author:

Dr. Aumatma is a Naturopathic Doctor, with an Master’s in Nutrition, who has been practicing medicine for 10 years. She has treated over 500 patients throughout her medical career with a variety of conditions and is a specialist in Fertility & Women’s Health. She has spoken on many stages local and international – on the topics of fertility, optimal health, and empowering women through intimate knowledge of their bodies. Dr. Aumatma has been awarded the Best Alternative Medicine Practitioner award; consults with clients locally in the Bay Area and works virtually with clients all over.

