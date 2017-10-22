Dr. Aumatma Shah’s, Fertility Secrets - Free Download Tomorrow (10/23/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dr. Aumatma Shah’s new book, Fertility Secrets: What Your Doctor Didn’t Tell You About Baby-Making : Heal Your Body, Mind, and Spirit, Own Your Fertility, and Prepare for the Family of Your Dreams It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on October 23rd.

Why are more and more couples struggling to get pregnant? The idea that women and men are simply waiting till later in life to start trying may be a scape-goat explanation. The emerging idea is that there are many factors creating the fertility struggle. The toxins in our environment, the overabundance of processed foods, and the stressors of day to day life take their toll on our bodies. Since the reproductive system is non-essential to our personal survival, it is an easy system for our bodies to put on the back-burner while it tries to survive in our challenging world.

In Fertility Secrets: What your Doctor didn’t tell you about Baby-Making, Dr. Aumatma provides a pioneering plan for optimal fertility. In her 10 years of practice, she has created an integrative and holistic approach for getting to the root of the inability to conceive and how to resolve it in a holistic way, helping to create more balance and fertility in the body.

Fertility Secrets by Dr. Aumatma Shah will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (10/23/2017 – 10/27/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075VC9BN2. Fertility Secrets has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Dr. Shah lays out a step by step approach to evaluating and understanding fertility issues as well as practical guidelines for management, testing and success. Highly recommend for anyone, male or female contemplating having children whether you’ve struggled with infertility or not. The resources and information in this book are intended to help those get on the most successful path in anticipation of conception or for those who have already begun their journey.” – Conor Conley

“This new book from Dr. Aumatma was not only easy and enjoyable to read, but contained a lot of valuable information! I felt that this book went beyond what may be covered more commonly in fertility literature and delved into not only deeper holistic recommendations, but also deeper medical recommendations to improve future outcomes. Every chapter was an ideal length, not too long, but filled with good content in which I felt I was continually learning. I also really liked the client case examples that she shared, as these make all the information more practical and applicable. Overall, I think I appreciate most that this is an example of a successful integrated approach to treating health and fertility and offers hope and empowerment to readers. Enjoy!” – Alley Niger

About the Author:

Dr. Aumatma is a Naturopathic Doctor, with an Master’s in Nutrition, who has been practicing medicine for 10 years. She has treated over 500 patients throughout her medical career with a variety of conditions and is a specialist in Fertility & Women’s Health. She has spoken on many stages local and international – on the topics of fertility, optimal health, and empowering women through intimate knowledge of their bodies. Dr. Aumatma has been awarded the Best Alternative Medicine Practitioner award; consults with clients locally in the Bay Area and works virtually with clients all over.