Author Tilitha Waicekauskas Presents Beautiful and Meaningful Pieces of Poetic Verses in an Inspiring Collection

The book, “Sunshine: Poetry for All Seasons” by Tilitha Waicekauskas, is a beautiful compilation of poetic verses that draw a multitude of genuine emotions. It features reflections of life experiences and soul-enriching themes. It also brings and reminds every reader to embrace every moment of compassion, faith, learning and happiness.



The many unique poems in this inspiring collection present a reconciliation of sweet words and the essence of living life to the fullest. Some of the things mentioned in the book that foster creative expression include autumn, dandelion, dreams, flowers, rain, rainbow, song, spring and winter. This book will certainly awaken hope and encourage readers to embrace positivity in every challenge they may face along the journey.



Sunshine: Poetry for All Seasons is a highly recommended book for those who are on the same passion of appreciating life’s surprises and poetry. The book also shares the message that there is always a sunshine that will light and guide the weakened hearts. This is definitely a good addition to one’s collection.



Sunshine: Poetry for All Seasons will be displayed in the coming 2017 American Association of School Librarians on November 9, 2017. Be there and grab a copy!



Sunshine: Poetry for All Seasons

Written by Tilitha Waicekauskas

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date April 17, 2009

Paperback price $20.00



About the Author

Tilitha Waicekauskas began writing poetry as a teenager, not because she wanted to—it was just there. Her first publication was at age 18 and her work has appeared in nearly a hundred publications, including Grit, Capper’s, Ozarks Mountaineer, Rural Heritage, Mature Living, Country Woman, The Mountain Laurel, Ag-Pilot International, Boots, Advocate, The Pleiades, Sunshine Magazine, and several small poetry journals like Tucumcari Literary Review, The Pegasus Review, Candor Magazine, etc. Her poetry reflects her faith, her love for her husband and family, her love for the Ozarks where she live, and the sunshine in her life. She has also published a few short stories and a series of articles about different forms of poetry. She has written four novels, but the poetry is what she thinks God wants her to be doing. Whatever talent she has is a gift, and she has an obligation to share that gift with the world.