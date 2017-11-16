Children’s Tale by Karen Dewell Teaches an Excellent Story of Adventure and Love

The author, Karen Dewell, narrates in this book, “The Adventures of ’Lil Bear and Blue Bird: A Children’s Book”, the story of a cub and his feathered friend. Near a dark forest and a meandering stream, a cave lies where a bear and her cub live. Mother Bear teaches her little cub everyday how to survive in the world. Through Mother Bear’s teachings, ’Lil Bear then learns how to climb a tree, forage for nuts and seeds and wash himself.

He then meets Blue Bird who introduces him to an exciting world. They start to build a strong bond of friendship and enjoy the company of each other. Blue Bird begins to take ’Lil Bear on all sorts of fun adventures. He eventually becomes an important part of the bear family.

While in the woods one day, ’Lil Bear and Blue Bird find a kite and start playing with it. They enjoy flying the kite so much that they forget to pay attention to where they are. The surroundings become unfamiliar and the friends soon realize that they are lost. Darkness start to fall and they only have each other. They remember Mother Bear’s teachings and realize that they must rely on what they have learned from her in order to endure a long night in the woods. Those teachings become their tool to survive and return home in time for the change in seasons.

This book showcases captivating artworks that will surely reach out to young children. The story is excellent with valuable lessons about adventure, survival and love. This can be a great resource for parents to teach their children good values.

“The Adventures of ’Lil Bear and Blue Bird: A Children’s Book” was presented as one of the titles at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians held last November 9, 2017.



The Adventures of ’Lil Bear and Blue Bird: A Children’s Book

Written by Karen Dewell

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date March 22, 2017

Paperback price $15.95



About the Author

Karen Dewell lives in Desert Hot Springs, California. The book, “The Adventures of ’Lil Bear and Blue Bird: A Children’s Book”, is the first installment of an intended series and is her debut children’s book. She is sometimes inspired by creative dreams that transport her into imaginative lands.