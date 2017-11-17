Author Jean Eugene Havel Pens Poetic and Highly Engaging Love Story

Jean Eugene Havel’s “Brooks” is a romantic story between Si and Tony who are both students of the University of Brooks in northern Ontario. A roller coaster ride of events took place after their fateful encounter until the night of the Halloween, which brought adventure and different emotions to the characters.

The author concocted a beautiful romantic story that shows the bittersweet truth when one falls in love. The emotions one feels when in love, or get hurt; desire for friendship and recognition, are portrayed and presented well in this book. The characters are being presented outstandingly and have executed well what the author wants the story to be. It is a poetic and magical novel worthy of getting and indulging into one’s free time. Written in French, “Brooks” is a good read.

“Brooks” is one of the books readers may find displayed in the upcoming 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming November 25, 2017. Mark the calendar and grab a copy!

Brooks

Written by Jean Eugene Havel

Published by Publibook

Published date January 12, 2000

About the author

Jean Eugene Havel is the author of over a dozen books written in French, a number of which have been translated into second and third languages. Havel claims that, “Anderson, Homer and the Arab story-tellers made me understand our great adventure on the sea under the skies”, but that it was the second world war which made him understand the importance of the individual human being, peace, liberty, and democracy and, it has been these values which have driven his writing. Havel holds a doctorate from the Institute of Scandinavian Studies and has spent much of his later adulthood living and teaching in Ontario, Canada.