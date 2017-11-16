French Writer Jean Eugene Havel Narrates Struggles of Surviving World War II

In “The Five Sisters: A Young Norman in the Second World War”, the author Jean Eugene Havel narrates the story of how he and his family struggled during World War II. It accounts how their family adapted and survived the chaotic existence of Normans during the war. He was first raised in Le Havre by his maternal grandmother and his four aunts, the sisters of his mother. He later discovered the love of his mother in tragic circumstances. He was invited from time to time for short visits in Hambye, West of Normandy to the house of his paternal grandparents. With his mother and six brothers and sisters, he then spent his summer holidays there. War started to spread at that time and Normandy became invaded. German soldiers started to infiltrate their place. The homes of locals were then occupied by the soldiers including that of their family. This book tells how the author was forced to accept an endless uncertainty for his own future and country.

This is a great book for everyone especially for readers who wanted to know how it was like to be living during the war. It contains an interesting account of the struggles of the author and his family in Normandy during World War II and, how they faced those big challenges.

“The Five Sisters: A Young Norman in the Second World War” was presented as one of the titles at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians held last November 9, 2017.



Written by Jean Eugene Havel

Published by Melrose Books

Published date July 25, 2014

Paperback price $12.99



About the Author

Jean Eugene Havel is a doctorate degree holder from the Institute of Scandinavian Studies. He has spent much of his later adulthood in Ontario, Canada. He is the author of over a dozen books written in French. A number of his books have been translated into second and third languages. His first book written in English is the “The Five Sisters”.