PILOT Innovation Challenge Announces 12 Finalists

PILOT, an innovation initiative of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), announced the 12 finalists of its second annual PILOT Innovation Challenge. The PILOT Innovation Challenge recognizes creative ideas that leverage technological advances in the production, distribution and display of engaging content.

Winners will be selected and announced November 13 at the NAB Futures conference in Palo Alto, Calif.

Over 150 ideas were submitted to address the challenge question, “What is an unconventional way broadcasters and other local media could serve communities?

In partnership with the Knight Foundation, PILOT increased the size and number of winners in this year’s Innovation Challenge. The first-place winner will receive $30,000, second place $25,000 and third place $20,000 with three winners receiving an Innovators Award of $15,000 to assist with prototyping the concepts. Additionally, the top six winners will receive expert guidance, access to key broadcast executives and exclusive exposure at NAB Show.

“The PILOT Innovation Challenge launched last year to showcase and help develop creative ideas and solutions with potential to positively impact the broadcast industry and its consumers and we continue to build on that success this year,” said Executive Director of PILOT John Clark. “This second group of 12 finalists have submitted a variety of unconventional ideas to address this year’s challenge question. We’re excited to announce our finalists at NAB Show New York and ultimately decide the winners at NAB Futures.”

This year’s finalists are:

Drone the News (DTN), Central Michigan University

End-to-End Audio Solution for VR Live Streaming, G’Audio Lab

Engagement VR: Transparent Community Interaction, E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, Ohio University

Google Question Generator, Cornell University IRL School

Immersive Storytelling & an Ethic of Care, University of Colorado Boulder

LiveWorks, VRVideo

nēdl (“needle”), Ayinde Alakoye

NewsBIN VLOG, University of Maryland

Next Gen TV Saving Lives One Alert at a Time, UNC-TV

Pivotal News, Pivotal

RESILIENCE- Preparing for Climate Change, Michael Ricciardi

Tiny (AR) Desk Reporter, MIEL / Cronkite School of Journalism

About PILOT

PILOT is a coalition of innovators, educators and advocates dedicated to advancing broadcast technology and cultivating new media opportunities. PILOT propels broadcast television and radio into the future. It provides a platform for innovation, an engine for incubation, a venue for testing new technologies and a forum for broadcaster education. Learn more at nabpilot.org.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.