Logic PD to Exhibit Medical Market Successes at MD&M Minneapolis 2017

Logic PD, an Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Product Development solutions company for the connected digital world, will be an exhibitor at the 23rd annual Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis conference and expo, the Midwest region’s largest event for medical device suppliers and professionals. The company will greet attendees and demonstrate some of its recent medical device development projects and products at booth #2538 at the event.

The two-day conference will take place on November 8-9, and will be hosted at the Minneapolis Convention Center in downtown Minneapolis.

Logic PD’s complete suite of electronics manufacturing and product development solutions will be represented at the conference, and the company’s medical device team will be on hand at the booth to meet with attendees and answer questions about their connected device capabilities and solutions. Logic PD’s team will also showcase medical devices that demonstrate the company’s full range of product design, engineering, manufacturing and embedded product capabilities.

For more information about MD&M Minneapolis 2017, visit our website here or visit the event’s website here.

About Logic PD

Logic PD is a world-class electronics manufacturer and design and engineering service company working with and exceeding the expectations of the largest commercial, industrial, medical device, aerospace and defense companies in the world. We collaborate with clients to guide them through all aspects of their Design & Engineering and Electronics Manufacturing Services needs to accelerate their growth and capture value. With integrated capabilities in research, design, engineering, quality, regulatory, manufacturing, and aftermarket services, Logic PD helps its clients identify opportunities, reduce risk, and control costs to deliver the next generation of innovative products into the world’s most demanding markets.