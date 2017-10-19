Bell and Akamai to Offer Suite of Web Security and Performance Solutions for Canadian Businesses

Bell, Canada’s largest communications company, and Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world’s largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, announced a strategic partnership that expands Bell’s broad portfolio of web security solutions for Canadian businesses with the addition of Akamai’s leading web performance and cloud security products.

“Bell delivers the integrated solutions Canadian businesses need to increase productivity, maximize service differentiation and minimize risk in today’s challenging operating environment,” said Giovanni Sansalone, Vice President of Product Management for Bell Business Markets. “Adding the services of an industry leader like Akamai to the Bell portfolio enables customers to optimize their web presence on Bell’s secure and reliable networks.”

By joining forces, Bell and Akamai are positioned to identify security threats, proactively prevent attacks, and optimize the performance and availability of network and web services for businesses through the following solutions:

Cloud Security Solutions : Offering enhanced security for websites and data centers to reduce the risk of downtime and data theft.

: Offering enhanced security for websites and data centers to reduce the risk of downtime and data theft. Web Performance : Accelerating websites to more efficiently deliver content and applications and conduct business globally across multiple device platforms.

: Accelerating websites to more efficiently deliver content and applications and conduct business globally across multiple device platforms. Media & Delivery Solutions: Simplifying workflow and delivering high-quality online video and other media at scale.

“Aligning Akamai’s services with the reach and depth of Bell’s broadband networks creates a powerful relationship to help Canadian businesses secure, optimize and scale their online strategy,” said John Watson, Vice President of Business Development for Akamai’s Global Carrier Division. “We believe this strategic partnership will provide unparalleled cloud security, web performance and media delivery for Bell customers.”

Akamai’s suite of web security and performance solutions is available to Bell Business Markets customers across Canada. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/webperformancesecurity.

About Bell

Bell provides innovative broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services in every province and territory of Canada. Bell Media is Canada’s premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE; NYSE: BCE). To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let’s Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let’s Talk Day and provides significant funding for community care and access, research and workplace initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About Akamai

As the world’s largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, Akamai makes it easier for its customers to provide the best and most secure digital experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Akamai’s massively distributed platform is unparalleled in scale with over 200,000 servers across 130 countries, giving customers superior performance and threat protection. Akamai’s portfolio of web and mobile performance, cloud security, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions are supported by exceptional customer service and 24/7 monitoring. To learn why the top financial institutions, e-commerce leaders, media & entertainment providers, and government organizations trust Akamai please visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release contains information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai’s management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about future business plans and opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, a failure of Akamai’s offerings or functionalities to operate as expected, a lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities, and other factors that are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10- Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.