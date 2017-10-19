Tomamu Hokkaido: New Ski Resort by Club Med

Club Med’s ski-in / ski-out resorts in Hokkaido offer guests heart-pumping snow activities in a setting just buzzing with authentic Japanese vibes. Tomamu Hokkaido, their brand new ski resort, is set in 582 hectares of pristine mountain range in Japan’s wild northern island of Hokkaido.

Opening in December 2017, Tomamu Hokkaido is Club Med’s second all-inclusive ski resort in Japan (the other one is Sahoro Hokkaido - find out more here), and is the perfect ski destination for families who want to ride a different wave this winter.

Sprawled across 145 hectares of ski-able snow, Hokkaido Tomamu offers snow-lovers a thrilling winter escape where powdery slopes are just waiting to be discovered. From riding the slopes - whether skiing, snowboarding, sledding or trekking - to riding the waves at Japan’s largest indoor wave pool or exploring the resort’s dazzling ice village, travellers seeking winter excitement will find it all at Club Med Tomamu Hokkaido.

After a hard day’s work exercising their powder legs on the slopes, guests can unlock the flavours of Japan and Hokkaido with an appetising selection of fresh, locally inspired cuisine, including yakiniku (grilled meat), to tempt every palette in the resort’s restaurants.

In Itara, the resort’s main buffet restaurant, they can choose from a veritable smorgasbord of Japanese and international delights, including the freshest fish and seafood. The setting is full of surprises, as the restaurant has four distinct spaces themed on the four seasons, each offering a unique gastronomic adventure to share.

Diners can discover a different season every time they eat in one of the restaurant’s four seasonal zones, including the Unkai Terrace (available in summer only). Spring, summer, autumn and winter can all be experienced within the restaurant’s four walls. And for families with little ones in tow, there is a Baby Corner offering a place to prepare special meals, as well as other amenities to make mealtimes with young ones as relaxing as possible.

Alternatively, guests can enjoy an authentic Japanese dining experience to cap off an unforgettable day on the slopes at, the resort’s. Opening from January 2018, Haku specialises in Japanese yakiniku (grilled meat). Expert chefs prepare the beef delicacy to perfection, serving it fresh off the grill and paired with a selection of mouthwatering side dishes to complement. Private rooms can also be reserved for groups of 6-12 people.Guests can take in spectacular mountain vistas while music fills the air at, the resort’s. Whether winding down by the fireplace before an early night or gearing up for an adrenaline-packed night on the dance floor, Unkai is the hottest place in town to sip an ice-cold pint or two.

Opening in February 2018, The Nest - Zen Bar is a prime place to snuggle up and warm up after a day out on the mountain. Guests can settle into cosy seating at the bar or around cocktail tables while they enjoy a well-deserved tipple and a selection of small bites. Mahjong tables and live music help set the scene for a beautiful evening ahead.

The Nest is also the place to get cultural, with curated tea lessons and guided whiskey and sake tastings on offer. At the bar’s daily immersion, guests can get acquainted with some of the best local sakes and five premium Japanese whiskies - including award-winning Nikka and Suntory’s single malt Yamazaki or Hakushu - all poured by a knowledgeable bartender.

After all that skiing, wining and dining, guests at Tomamu Hokkaido won’t go short of places to settle in and call home for the duration of their stay, either. The resort is home to a total of 341 rooms and suites all crafted by award-winning architect and designer, Jean Philippe Nuel.

The guest rooms espouse a chic, modern-meets-natural design embodying an urban aesthetic mixed in with elements of Japan’s colourful four seasons. With a mix of, Tomamu Hokkaido caters for all sorts of groups - families, honeymooners, friends and all those looking for an adventuresome winter escape.

Even while they’re inside, guests won’t be able to forget where they are, as snowy mountain vistas of the surrounding snow-capped mountains and snow-carpeted countryside are captured in every direction from both of the resort’s buildings.

Club Med are offering an all-inclusive tour departing on 16th March 2018 for 7 nights with accommodation in a triple Club Room from £1,249 per person without flights or £1,943 including flights.

Find out more about the new resort and all the secrets it has to offer on Club Med’s website. Or watch a video of the action that can be enjoyed on Tomamu Hokkaido’s slopes here.

To stay up to date with all the latest happenings in Japan follow us on Facebook or Twitter.