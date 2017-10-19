The Weather Company and TripAdvisor to Provide Weather-Based Point of Interest & Activity Recommendations for Made for Samsung App Users

The Weather Company, an IBM Business (NYSE: IBM), announced that it has collaborated with TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP), the travel site that enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip, to provide The Weather Channel Made for Samsung App users with tailored point of interest, activity, and attraction recommendations based on forecasts.

The new app feature uses machine learning to analyze calendar events, forecasts, and more than 830,000 TripAdvisor attractions to provide users with recommendations on historical sites, museums, various points of interest, and relevant activities within a 25-mile radius. For example, if it’s expected to rain and a user had planned to go biking, they may see a TripAdvisor recommendation within their calendar to visit a museum or other indoor attractions. However, if it’s expected to be warm and sunny, rather than go to a movie, they may see a recommendation for a boating or walking tour. Users can simply tap on the recommended activity to be seamlessly transferred to TripAdvisor’s website for additional details including traveler reviews, photos, and tour booking options.

As one of the initial launch partners of the Made for Samsung Developer Program, The Weather Channel collaborated with Samsung to co-develop a unique weather experience within the The Weather Channel for Samsung App. The app is specifically designed for Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. With the expansion of the platform, The Weather Channel invites other service providers to connect with its app users in new and engaging ways, while helping them better understand people’s interests.

“We know that certain purchasing behavior, travel arrangements, and daily decisions can be directly tied to the weather. Knowing when to change picnic plans to avoid a storm or when to plan an outdoor excursion when it’s going to be sunny can make or break an experience,” said Domenic Venuto, vice president and head of consumer division, The Weather Company. “TripAdvisor is one of the most popular travel and attraction resources available today. Pairing our weather insights with their point of interest and activity recommendations provides people with unique weather-based adventure ideas.”

“While consumers may be in control of their travel plans, they aren’t in control of the weather they encounter on vacation,” said Nicole Brown, senior director, TripAdvisor brand partnerships. “Through our collaboration with The Weather Company, we aim to provide Made for Samsung App users with quick and easy recommendations for great things to do – rain or shine – based on millions of reviews and opinions on TripAdvisor.”

The Weather Channel for Samsung App is accessible within the Galaxy Apps store and the new TripAdvisor feature is now available for app users globally.

