Art Barter Shares Messages of Servant Leadership and Transformation in a Relatable Fable

Art Bater’s book “Farmer Able: A Fable About Servant Leadership Transforming Organizations and People From The Inside Out” sends out a message of leadership and organizational revolution through a fable that models how typical and real-world organizations and leaders work.



The story begins with Farmer Able, a farm owner compulsively obsessed with productivity, outcomes and profit. Everyone in his farm, animals included, despise him for his oppressive attitude and ways. He represents a typical power-based, productivity-focused manager always keeping tally of quantity, numbers and results. However, the more he pushes his people and animals, the more they refuse to do what he persuades them to do. This constant struggle, like a tug-of-war, is the system that Farmer Able experiences in his farm. Until one day, he heard a mysterious voice that whispered “It’s not all about me.” As realizations pour out, Farmer Able begins to question his methods and asks whether he can still turn things around, make changes about his ways and attend to the needs of those on his farm, in order to improve their attitudes and productivity.



The book is highly recommended for readers that are into themes of transformational learning and leadership. This book is a very beneficial read for leaders seeking for enlightenment on how to step up their leadership skills and nurture the potential of their employees and eventually, reap great results.



“Farmer Able: A Fable About Servant Leadership Transforming Organizations and People From The Inside Out” by Art Barter has been selected as one of the many transformational reads to be presented in the 2017 Guadalajara International Book Fair on November 25, 2017.



Farmer Able: A Fable About Servant Leadership Transforming Organizations and People From The Inside Out

Written by: Art Barter

Published by: Wheatmark

Published date: March 15, 2015

Paperback price: $14.93

About the Author:

Art Barter is the owner and cultural architect of Datron World Communications, Inc. In six years, he has transformed a 10 million company into a $200 million dollar company. He attributes his success to his desire to revolutionize a traditional system of leadership into a servant-led organization. He has presented his advocacy and message of servant leadership to various audiences, in corporate, government and non-profit organizations. Prior to his employment in Daltron in 1997, he worked with the Disney Corporation for eight years and at different manufacturing companies for 25 years. He is also the Founder, CEO, and President of Servant Leadership Institute (SLI) in Carlsbad, California.