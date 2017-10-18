LATAM to serve Boston and new European destinations in 2018

LATAM Airlines Group announced its plans today to offer three new international routes in 2018 –Boston (United States), Rome (Italy), and Lisbon (Portugal) – all to its São Paulo/Guarulhos hub in Brazil, increasing connectivity from North America and Europe to Latin America.

The city of Boston will be the sixth addition to LATAM’s offer in the United States. “The start of the direct route to São Paulo not only continues to demonstrate our commitment to strengthening the network between the US and South America, but reinforces our position as the leading carrier within the region.” said LATAM’s Senior VP of North America, the Caribbean and Asia, Pablo Chiozza.

São Paulo is the most populated city in the southern hemisphere with over 12 million inhabitants. The metropolis is an international business mecca whose economic diversity draws a multitude of cultures, creating one of the most diverse environments in the world. As business interests are infinite and its geographical location is ideal for travel within South America, connecting yet another part of the US to this destination was a natural addition for LATAM.

The direct route is also a welcome opportunity according to Thomas P. Glynn, CEO of The Massachusetts Port Authority, who stated: “Connecting New England with the global economy is a key part of Massport’s mission. Offering nonstop service to Brazil, one of the world’s largest economies, has been a target of ours for some time.”

LATAM plans to offer flights from Boston Logan International Airport by mid-2018 – subject to regulatory approval – with more detail to be communicated in the coming months.

São Paulo-Rome service

Starting on March 16, 2018, LATAM Airlines Brazil flight JJ8180 will depart São Paulo/Guarulhos at 15:55 on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, arriving in Rome (Leonardo da Vinci International Airport) at 07:55 the next day, with a travel time of 12 hours. The return flight, JJ8181, will depart Rome at 10:00 on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, arriving in São Paulo at 18:35 the same day, with a flight time of 12 hours and 35 minutes (all times local).

LATAM Airlines Brazil will operate the route with Boeing 767 aircraft, offering 191 seats in Economy and 30 seats in Premium Business. There will be three weekly flights (increasing to five weekly flights in July 2018) from São Paulo to Rome, which will become the group’s second destination in Italy, after Milan.

Tickets are now available at latam.com and other LATAM sales channels.

LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates currently serve five cities in the United States (Miami, Orlando, New York, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles) and six destinations in Europe (Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, London, Frankfurt and Milan).

With these three new routes, the airline group will operate flights to 143 destinations in 26 countries. Since the beginning of 2016, LATAM has announced and/or launched 25 new international routes, including São Paulo-Johannesburg, Lima-Barcelona, Lima Washington D.C., Santiago-Melbourne and Lima-San José, Costa Rica.

About LATAM Airlines Group S.A

LATAM Airlines Group is Latin America’s leading airline group with one of the largest route networks in the world, offering air services to around 140 destinations in 25 countries, and is present in six domestic markets in Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to its international operations in Latin America, Europe, the United States, the Caribbean, Oceania and Africa.

The Group employs over 43.000 people worldwide, operating more than 1,300 flights per day and transporting 67 million passengers per year.

LATAM Airlines Group has a young and modern fleet. Its 303 aircraft average an age of around seven years and feature the latest models including the Boeing 787, Airbus A350, A321 and A320neo.

LATAM Airlines Group (formerly LAN Airlines) comprises affiliates in Peru, Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador as well as LATAM CARGO and its affiliates; in addition to TAM S.A and its affiliates, TAM Linhas Aéreas S.A. (LATAM Airlines Brasil) and its business units TAM Transportes Aéreos Del Mercosur S.A. (LATAM Airlines Paraguay) and Multiplus S.A.

LATAM is the brand adopted by LATAM Airlines Group member airlines and is being rolled-out in its products and services, as part of a gradual integration plan.

LATAM Airlines Group is the only airlines group in Latin America and one of three worldwide to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability ‘World’ Index. In 2017, it was recognized by the index for sustainable practices, based on economic, social and environmental criteria, for the fourth consecutive year.

LATAM Airlines Group shares are traded on the Santiago Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange in the form of ADRs.

For any commercial or brand related query, visit www.latam.com. Further financial information is available via www.latamairlinesgroup.net