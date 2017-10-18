Larry Schnedler Pens an Inspiring Book With Words Coming From The Bible

‘Curvas Peligrosas: En pos de la pureza moral’ or ‘Dangerous Curves: In pursuit of moral purity’ tells the readers on how one can live a moral life of purity and holiness; how to guard one’s marriage from moral commotion; and how to protect one’s ministry and testimony of the scandals of sexual sin. It is stated in his book that Christian pastors and leaders are the targets for the attacks of Satan in the moral area. The readers will also know the warning signs when one is in danger of a moral fall. The different types of sexual sin, the influences that lead to a moral problem and what the Bible says about them can also be found in this well-written book.



Inspired by the passion to see the restoration of moral purity and sexual integrity in the Body of Christ, author Larry Schnedler decided to write this book to warn the readers, especially the Christian community, about the dirty tricks the devil is doing and how these can be avoided. This book also comes with a Spanish version of it.



About the author

The author, Larry Schnedler, has served as a missionary in several Latin American countries, along with his wife, Anita, for almost 50 years. Larry’s passion is to see the restoration of moral purity and sexual integrity in the Body of Christ. He obtained the equivalent of a Master’s degree in Bible and Apostolic Ministry, and has studied special studies like Healthy Sexuality and Treatment of Sexual Addiction of Light University. He has also shared many seminars on marriage and family. Larry and Anita reside in San Antonio, Texas, USA.