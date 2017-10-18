Warner Music Group Elevates Alfonso Perez-Soto to Senior Vice President, Global Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer, Emerging Markets

Warner Music Group (WMG) has promoted Alfonso Perez-Soto to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Global Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer, Emerging Markets. Perez-Soto will remain based in Miami, reporting to Ole Obermann, Chief Digital Officer.

In this new role, Perez-Soto will identify new business models and open distribution channels, as well as finding ways to drive additional revenue and enhancing key partner relationships. He will also lead the acceleration of WMG’s presence and activity in emerging markets, particularly where there is unrealized potential for growth.

Perez-Soto was previously Senior Vice President, Business Development, Latin America, Spain and Emerging Markets, where he reported to Iñigo Zabala, President, Warner Music Latin America. In that role, Alfonso oversaw WMG’s expansion in growing markets, primarily across Latin America and South America.

“Alfonso is a tenacious champion of new technology who takes a truly entrepreneurial approach to helping artists build careers and unlocking greater value from the entertainment ecosystem,” said Obermann. “I’m grateful to Iñigo for his support of this move, the position is a natural extension of Alfonso’s talents and I know he will leave no stone unturned as we expand our global horizons and create new possibilities for our artists.”

Earlier in his career, Perez-Soto held stints at Telefonica, as VP, Content Corporate Unit; Universal Music Group in Latin America as Senior Business Developer; and Nokia, where he held numerous senior positions.