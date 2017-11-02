Larry Mingledorff Shares Guide For Children To Avoid Possible Danger

In today’s society, anyone can be in danger. Thus, it is advised to be always vigilant and as much as possible, be knowledgeable with skills to defend one’s self.



Larry Mingledorff’s “Empowering Our Children” provides necessary information to aid children regarding their personal safety. It educates parents to teach their children on how to protect themselves against danger, specifically from predators. It lists out, as a heads up, a few tactics predators use to lure children and with these, it may reduce the risk for children to fall victim in the hands of criminals.



Mingledorff incorporates his photos in his book to make it more interesting and it visually uses animal photos to send out his message — empower the children. He keenly shares his concern for the rising number of child abuse and thus, writes his book that uses positive perspective to demonstrate actions to use when in any risky situation. Truly, “Empowering Our Children” serves as a helpful guide in avoiding danger.



“Empowering Our Children” will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 American Association of School Librarians happening this November 9, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy.



Empowering Our Children

Written by Larry Mingledorff

Published by Blurb Incorporated

Published date August 24 2014

Paperback price $29.29



About the author

Larry Mingledorff is a Florida native, raised in Keystone Heights, Florida. His hometown is near Palm Coast and consequently he spent numerous hours with friends and family at the beaches of Flagler County. He retired and moved to Palm Coast, The Hammock, in April 2012. Retiring to the area was a long-time dream. He worked as a CPA for a large firm his entire career. During his career he was blessed with the opportunity to live in, and travel to beautiful cities in the U.S., Europe, and Australia. However, he never lost his love for Florida and specifically the Palm Coast area. He purchased property in The Hammock in 2001 to prepare for his eventual arrival.



In retirement, photography is his passion and he is overwhelmed with the opportunities in the Palm Coast area. He read a statement by a very successful photographer---“The secret to great photography is to stand in front of interesting things.” He travels frequently which allows him to stand in front of interesting things. Consequently, his portfolio contains a variety of subjects.



He has also incorporated his photography into children’s books. He has self-published two books for children. “My Special Friends,” uses photography of animals to help children develop their imaginations, learn animals, colors, and letters. “Empowering Our Children---To Protect Them from Predators” uses animal photography to educate and empower children regarding their personal safety. The book is currently listed on Amazon.



He has also published a book on photography entitled, “Flagler County Photography Guide.” The book highlights the beauty of Flagler County Florida and provides technical photography information on specific photos.



Mingledorff is a member of the Flagler County Art League and have participated in several Gallery Shows and Exhibitions in Florida.