Widow Transforms Her Husband’s Suicide into A Story of Hope

Ten months before her husband Gregory committed suicide, Dr. Maria Jasinskas had dreamed they were climbing a steep mountain, and she was even wearing the same uniform her husband had on. He was about to take the last step to reach the top when someone pushed him to his death. The same person who pushed him off even helped her reached the top. When she asked him why he did it, she saw his face “became that of a demon.”

Jasinskas revealed this premonition in her gripping memoir The Widow’s Might: A Legacy of Love and Hope Rising (WestBow Press, 2016). The nightmare had come true, but she refused to dwell on it. Instead, she transformed it into a story of hope and recovery. This book is a cathartic effort of a widow determined to see something good come out of her personal tragedy.

The Widow’s Might chronicles the author’s life with Gregory, who had also served as a state trooper. He happened to take his own life just two months after she joined the military as a psychiatrist. The author does not hesitate to share her deep personal thoughts and the tragic circumstances of her husband’s death. She shares how she dealt with the emotional, social, and spiritual aspects of her terrible loss.

The author hopes to encourage other people who have to go through a similar tragedy and inspire them to continue living and reaching their goals. She exhorts her readers to address the topic of suicide with a sensitive approach and look out from one another. She reminds everyone that while life may be a long road, suicide is never the option.

The author prays for everyone who reads her book. To order a copy, visit Amazon and WestBow Press.



The Widow’s Might: A Legacy of Love and Hope Rising

Written by Maria Jasinskas, M.D.

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: April 6, 2016

Paperback price: $11.95

About the Author

Maria Jasinskas, M.D. earned her Medical Degree at Boston University School of Medicine. She completed Residency training in Psychiatry at Boston University Medical Center (BUMC) and went on to complete a Child Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship at Tufts New England Medical Center and a Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship at BUMC. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. And, on direction commission by the President, was appointed an officer in the Army of the United States.