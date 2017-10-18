Saudi Aramco participates as a diamond sponsor in the 5th Water Arabia Conference & Exhibition

At the conference’s opening session, Eng. Abdullah O. Al-Baiz, Saudi Aramco Vice President of Engineering Services, gave insights of the company’s role in the creation of new technological methods for water treatment and desalination, noting that Saudi Aramco has vast experiences in water preservation and conservation.

He said the company constantly aims through its water conservation strategy to lead Kingdom’s efforts in minimizing the use of non-renewable groundwater resources and maximizing its availability to future generations. He also stressed the importance of the industry and government working together to plan and implement water conservation strategies, to meet the growth of the Kingdom’s population and economy.

“The conference is in line with Saudi Aramco’s strategies to provide water solutions, and address water challenges facing Saudi Arabia, a nation located in one of the most arid regions on Earth. It underlines the urgent need to increase awareness on water scarcity in the region, and engage all members of the community in water conservation at home, at work, and in communities,” said Al-Baiz.

The conference, which was held in Al Khobar from October 17 to 19 2017, under the patronage of the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, H.E. Eng. Abdulrahman A. Al Fadley, was organized by The Saudi Arabian Water Environment Association (SAWEA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the US Water Environment Federation (WEF), International Desalination Association (IDA) and Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam.

The conference discussed several topics, including water treatment, sustainable wastewater treatment options, and policy and management of water supply in the Kingdom. It brought together researchers, business leaders, investors, contractors, suppliers, manufacturers, and senior decision-makers from around the globe who are interested in the field of water and environment. A number of specialized organizations from various governmental and private sectors also participated in the conference which included many technical workshops provided by Saudi Aramco. An exhibition was also held on the sidelines, showcasing the latest technologies in water treatment and conservation.