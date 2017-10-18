Stella Artois Partners with Actress Gina Rodriguez to “Host One To Remember” at Her Housewarming Party

To celebrate the beginning of fall entertaining, Stella Artois and Golden Globe-winning actress Gina Rodriguez launched today an exclusive video from Gina’s housewarming party in her first Los Angeles home.

Gina and the iconic Belgian brand joined forces to share the actress’ hosting expertise through the exclusive video, which debuts today on a Stella Artois-owned destination page on NYTimes.com, NYTimes.com/StellaArtois.

“We’ve loved this opportunity to work with Gina to share her unique hosting point of view and bring people together over a chalice of Stella Artois,” said Harry Lewis, vice president, Stella Artois. “This collaboration with Gina and T Brand Studio has opened the door for our brand to engage with a new, diverse set of influential hosts and share even more memorable experiences to keep our consumers inspired.”

The video titled, “My Home is Your Home,” provides a sneak peek into Gina’s first home in Los Angeles, where she throws a housewarming gathering with friends and family and reveals the thoughtful details that make any occasion more special. From encouraging laughter through party games, to Salsa dancing in the kitchen, to a menu inspired by her favorite foods that pair perfectly with a Stella Artois or Stella Artois Cidre cocktail – the video showcases how any hosting moment can be elevated through thoughtful details and Stella Artois.

“This celebration couldn’t come at a better time – I just moved into my first house in Los Angeles and I couldn’t think of a better way to commemorate this huge occasion than with a housewarming party with my closest friends and family and capture the moment in this video,” said Gina. “Hosting my loved ones in my new home over a delicious menu paired with Stella Artois has made this experience all the more exciting – this is the start of creating some amazing new memories!”

Actress Gina Rodriguez is the final host to be featured this year in the Stella Artois “Host One to Remember” content series collaboration with The New York Times Company’s T Brand Studio. The four-part series and immersive events spotlight four influential hosts and their perspectives on making gatherings more memorable.

Other series contributors include food artist Marije Vogelzang, photographer Paul Octavious and improvisational chef Jonah Reider.

Toast to a New Season of Hosting

Mix-up Gina’s favorite classic cocktail with a Stella Artois Cidre twist.

Gina’s Stella Artois Cidre Mule

For the cocktail:

· Stella Artois Cidre

· 1 1/2 oz. Peach Purée

· 3/4 oz. Ginger Syrup

· 1 oz. Fresh-Squeezed Lime Juice

To garnish:

· Edible flowers

Directions:

For the ginger syrup:

Mix 1 cup fresh ginger juice with 1.5 cups sugar.

For the cocktail:

Add ¾ oz. ginger syrup, 1 oz. lime juice, and 1.5 oz. peach purée (sweetened with a small amount of rich simple syrup) to a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice for 10 seconds. Strain through a fine strainer into a stemmed glass filled with fresh ice. Top with Stella Artois Cidre. Stir. Garnish with a few edible flowers. Enjoy!

