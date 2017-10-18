STMicroelectronics Launches Open Development Platform for Secure Car-Connectivity Applications

Geneva, October 18, 2017 -- The Modular Telematics Platform (MTP) from STMicroelectronics provides an open development environment for prototyping advanced Smart Driving applications, including vehicle connectivity to back-end servers, road infrastructure, and other vehicles. The MTP integrates a central processing module based on the just-launched Telemaco3P secure automotive-telematics processor and a comprehensive set of automotive-connectivity devices both on the board and in plug-in modules, ensuring development flexibility and extensibility.



The new Telemaco3P secure telematics processor is already making inroads with top OEMs and Tier1s around the globe. At the same time, the MTP can speed Telemaco3P application development.



At the core of the MTP is ST’s Telemaco3P device, the industry’s first automotive processor to include a dedicated Hardware Security Module to provide state-of-the-art on-chip security.



The MTP also integrates ST’s automotive-grade multi-constellation GNSS Teseo IC with dead-reckoning sensors and the Telemaco3P’s integrated advanced automotive security module can be further enhanced with an optional on-board ST33 Secure Element. In addition, the platform supports connecting automotive buses such as CAN, FlexRay, and BroadR-Reach® (100Base-T1) to the board directly, and optional Bluetooth™ low energy, Wi-Fi, and LTE modules offer access to wireless networks. Designed for advanced automotive telematics use cases including remote diagnostics and secure Electronic-Control-Unit (ECU) Firmware Over The Air (FOTA) updating, the MTP includes extension connectors for V2X and precise positioning modules, too.



Please contact your ST sales office for pricing options and sample requests.

