Anheuser-Busch and Convoy Sign Multi-Year Partnership to Drive Efficiencies in Supply Chain, Advance Trucking Industry

Anheuser-Busch, a leading U.S. brewer, and Convoy, the leading technology-enabled trucking service, announced an agreement to advance Anheuser-Busch’s shipping operations and improve the livelihood of American truck drivers.

Anheuser-Busch and Convoy share a commitment to creating efficiencies in supply chain operations, enhancing lives and communities around the world, and reducing environmental impact. After evaluating high-profile technology-based trucking solutions, Anheuser-Busch selected Convoy to be one of its partners in driving breakthrough innovation in flexible-trucking capacity, new approaches to pricing, and visibility-driven service improvements. In addition to helping Anheuser-Busch, these improvements also help drive increased wages for truck drivers and reduce empty miles on the road.

Ties Soeters, VP, Logistics Procurement for Anheuser-Busch said: “Convoy’s commitment to helping the fragmented trucking industry thrive while delivering efficiencies that make the supply chain more sustainable, directly aligns with our mission to help build a Better World. Convoy’s data management platform has the potential to uncover valuable business insights for us by recording the DNA of shipments from order creation to delivery. These insights allow Anheuser-Busch to make better, data-driven decisions so that we can improve our processes across our supply chain and create better jobs for truck drivers.”

Today’s announcement is the first phase in a multi-year partnership between the two companies, in which Convoy will serve as a trucking service provider for Anheuser-Busch shipments. Convoy is rapidly expanding its network of technology-connected carriers across all major freight hubs within the United States, representing more than 10,000 trucking companies. Using technology, Convoy optimizes the matching and pricing of available trucks with shippers that need to move freight, and provides resources and tools to help both sides thrive and succeed, including real-time freight tracking, transparent pricing, and faster, automated payment processing.

Dan Lewis, Convoy co-founder and CEO said: “Modernizing the supply chain requires the support and forward-thinking of companies like Anheuser-Busch. Their approach to using data and technology to create more sustainable practices while improving conditions for America’s independent trucking companies directly aligns with Convoy’s vision.”

Backed by Greylock Partners, Y Combinator’s Continuity Fund, Bezos Expeditions, Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff and others, Convoy recently expanded its U.S. service in the Northeast and expects to be fully national soon.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch and its world-class brewmasters have carried on a legacy of brewing America’s most popular beers. Starting with the finest ingredients sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s family of growers, every batch is crafted using the same exacting standards and time-honored traditions passed down through generations of proud Anheuser-Busch brewmasters and employees. Anheuser-Busch owns and operates 21 breweries, 21 distributorships and 22 agricultural and packaging facilities, employing more than 18,000 people across the United States. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com.

About Convoy

Convoy is an award-winning technology-enabled trucking network that offers guaranteed capacity and industry-leading reliability for the transport of freight. Unlike traditional freight brokers, Convoy offers instant, guaranteed prices, automated brokering, and full transparency through real-time GPS on all jobs. Verified carriers use Convoy’s platform to receive personalized, real-time notifications of jobs, free fleet management tools, and payment within days of completing a job. Headquartered in Seattle, Convoy’s investors include Greylock Partners; Y Combinator’s Continuity Fund; Allen & Company; Fuel Capital; Red Sea Ventures; Mosaic Ventures; Cascade Investment, the private investment vehicle of William H. Gates III; Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff; eBay founder Pierre Omidyar via Omidyar Technology Ventures; KKR CEO Henry Kravis; Jeff Bezos via Bezos Expeditions; Code.org founders Hadi and Ali Partovi; Dropbox CEO Drew Houston; former Starbucks President Howard Behar; Barry Diller; former U.S. Senator Bill Bradley; and other angel investors. More at Convoy.com, Facebook and Twitter.