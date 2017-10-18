See David Walliams and Sheridan Smith like never before in horridly fun first-look images for Sky Original Production Ratburger

As David Walliams’ wickedly funny bestselling children’s novel Ratburger comes to Sky One and NOW TV this Christmas, the characters from the tale are served up in a selection of fun first-look images from the show.

Starring three-time Children’s Book of the Year winner David Walliams and BAFTA TV award-winning actress Sheridan Smith (Cilla, Gavin & Stacey, Miss Biggs), the images reveal David and Sheridan like you’ve never seen them before and give a taster of the hilarious and gruesome tale, with David as evil villain Burt and Sheridan as the horrid stepmother.

Ratburger follows a young girl called Zoe (Talia Barnett), whose stepmother hates her and whose dad (Mark Benton) is never around. When Zoe discovers a baby rat in her bedroom, she names him Armitage and they quickly become friends, especially when she discovers that he is no ordinary rat – he’s a rat that can dance. Zoe wants to show off her rodent pal’s skills at the school talent show, but her stepmother and shifty burger man Burt have other ideas. Most of which involve a mincer and putting rat burgers on the menu…

Jon Mountague, head of comedy, Sky, said: “Hilarious, gruesome and warm-hearted in equal measure, Ratburger is a terrific tale. It brings David Walliams and Sheridan Smith proudly into Sky One’s cracking comedy line-up, alongside Jack Whitehall, Rupert Grint and Idris Elba.”

The comedy also stars Mark Benton (The Halcyon, Waterloo Road) as Zoe’s dad, Nigel Planer (The Young Ones) as the Headmaster, and Ben Bailey Smith (David Brent: Life on the Road) as celebrity chef Charlie Jacobs. It was commissioned by Jon Mountague, Sky’s head of comedy, and written by Kevin Cecil (Gnomeo and Juliet, Billionaire Boy) and David Walliams, directed by BAFTA winner Matt Lipsey (Little Britain, Psychoville), executive produced by BAFTA nominee Jo Sargent (Miranda, Ab Fab) and produced by Joanna Hanley (Billionaire Boy) for King Bert Productions.

Ratburger joins a wide range of original comedies coming to Sky One, including Bounty Hunters starring Jack Whitehall, Sick Note with Rupert Grint and Nick Frost, In The Long Run from Idris Elba, Sick of It from Karl Pilkington and The Reluctant Landlord (working title) from Romesh Ranganathan.

It will be available on Sky One and TV streaming service NOW TV in the UK and Ireland this Christmas.

Images can be found on Sky’s Editorial Asset Centre here.

About Sky

Sky is Europe’s leading entertainment company, serving 22.5 million customers across seven countries - UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. The company has annual revenues of £12.9 billion and is Europe’s leading investor in television content with annual programming spend of over £6 billion.

From exclusive partnerships with HBO and Showtime, to Sky Original Productions, Sky offers the best and broadest range of content along with the best viewing experience to suit each and every customer. Whether that’s through the multi-award winning next generation box, Sky Q, or Sky’s contract-free online streaming service, NOW TV, customers have access to the latest movies, drama, sports and kids entertainment wherever and whenever they like. This is all supported by Sky’s best in class customer service.

Sky’s success is not just based on what the company does but how it does it. Named as one of the Top 10 Green Companies in the World by Newsweek, one of the world’s most recognised rankings of business’s environmental performance, Sky ensures its responsible business strategy is embedded right across the group.

Sky has over 31,000 employees and is listed as one of The Times Top 50 employers for women. Sky is listed on the London Stock Exchange (SKY).