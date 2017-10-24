The Elizabeth Hospice Hosts Special Event to Remember and Honor The People Who Have Brightened Our Lives

The public is invited to Light Up a Life, a special event hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice, on Sunday, December 3, 2017 from 3:30 to 5:30 pm at the California Center for the Arts located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. The event provides community members with an opportunity to remember, honor, and celebrate the people who have brought light into their lives. Admission and parking are free.



Light Up a Life will include inspirational messages, music, and a memorial ceremony to collectively illuminate the darkness experienced when hearts are touched by loss, illness or sorrow.



The Elizabeth Hospice, a nonprofit healthcare leader, aspires to a world in which every life ends with compassion, dignity and peace. For more than 39 years, the agency has been providing comfort and counsel to children and adults who are facing life’s most challenging transition, and restoring hope to grieving children and adults who are feeling lost and alone.



In support of The Elizabeth Hospice’s nonprofit mission, a donation of $50 to sponsor a light during the memorial ceremony is suggested. Upon request, individuals can receive a 2017 keepsake ornament with a $100 donation, or a personalized ornament with a donation of $250 or more. Sponsorship opportunities are available.



For more information, contact The Elizabeth Hospice at (760) 796-3797 or LUAL@ehospice.org. All proceeds benefit The Elizabeth Hospice’s vital services for children and adults impacted by serious illness, grief and loss, regardless of their ability to pay.



About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice (elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s oldest and largest nonprofit hospice provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego County and the Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care, and counseling and grief support for all ages, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call 800-797-2050 or visit our website at elizabethhospice.org



